UBC In The News
Experts are calling to halt fishing in Antarctica
Research co-written by Dr. Rashid Sumaila (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; school of public policy and global affairs) shows that the health of the Southern Ocean is critically important to the health of the Earth.
Earth.com
New immune-evasive Omicron strains are coming. Is Canada ready?
Evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto commented on the rise of new COVID-19 omicron subvariants.
CBC
BioNTech scientists say custom vaccines for cancer patients will be here soon; others disagree
Professor of medical genetics Dr. Kelly McNagny (school of biomedical engineering) discussed BioNTech’s potential custom cancer vaccine.
CBC The Current (digital)
‘No interest’: Vancouver fans want Arcade Fire refunds amid allegations against frontman
Christie Stephenson, executive director of the Peter P. Dhillon Centre for Business Ethics at the UBC Sauder School of Business, said that Ticketmaster’s refusal to refund customers their tickets will hurt the company in the long run.
Global
Are COVID rapid tests still reliable with new sub-variants on the rise? What experts say
Medicine professor Dr. Don Sin commented on the efficacy of rapid COVID-19 tests.
Global
Is it OK to get COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot at the same time?
Clinical pharmacist and lecturer Dr. Tiana Tilli noted the safety of getting the COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot at the same time.
CTV
The WHO says the end of the pandemic is in sight, but is Canada on the right track?
Clinical professor Dr. Horacio Bach said having a population that’s not taking up booster shots, especially the bivalent vaccine that specifically targets Omicron, leaves many people open to reinfection and the possibility of long COVID.
CTV
Nine things that could have been done to prevent the Sunshine Coast’s state of emergency
Forestry professor and hydrology expert Dr. Younes Alila explained that to address droughts, people have to understand the complexity of hydrology behind them.
The Narwhal
Justin Trudeau defends Canada's minuscule climate progress
Political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison gave comments on Canada’s climate progress.
Bloomberg via Calgary Sun
North Vancouver District CAO takes on dual role as Port Moody councillor
Political science professor Dr. Gerald Baier commented on District of North Vancouver chief administrator office David Stuart being elected to Port Moody council.
Tri-City News
Data rights will not save democracy
UBCO political science professor Dr. Wendy Wong argued that Bill C-27 doesn’t account for the community impact of data-driven technology, and risks being outdated before it even passes.
Globe and Mail
Whit Fraser revisits a pivotal moment in Nunavut’s past in Cold Edge of Heaven
Political science professor Dr. Michael Byers reviewed Whit Fraser’s book, Cold Edge of Heaven.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Using the ocean to fight climate change raises serious environmental justice and technical questions
Dr. Terre Satterfield (Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) co-wrote about why we need to reconsider using the ocean to fight climate change as it has serious environmental justice and technical concerns.
The Conversation
Wildfire smoke may warm the Earth for longer than we thought
Chemistry professor Dr. Allan Bertram and PhD student Nealan Gerrebos explained how wildfire smoke may warm the Earth for longer than we thought.
The Conversation via National Post, Winnipeg Free Press (subscription)
Four options for future of North Cowichan forest reserve
Forestry research associate Dr. Brad Seely and professor Dr. Peter Arcese were mentioned in connection with their presentation on the four draft forest management scenarios for North Cowichan forest reserve.
Black Press via Chemainus Valley Courier, Cowichan Valley Citizen