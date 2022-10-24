UBC experts on Halloween

UBC experts are available to comment on topics related to Halloween.
Dr. Gisèle Baxter (she/her)
Sessional Lecturer, Department of English Language and Literatures
Email: gisele.baxter@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Haunted houses, supernatural beings (ghosts, vampires, werewolves, etc.), gothic/horror fiction and film, goth culture, Halloween and its practices
*unavailable from late morning to late afternoon on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays
Dr. Kate Kingsbury
Honorary Research Associate, Department of Anthropology
Tel: 587-778-1070
Email: kingsbur@mail.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, French
- Santa Muerte, Day of the Dead
*unavailable evenings and weekends, or after Oct. 28
Prof. Sabina Magliocco (she/her)
Professor, Department of Anthropology
Tel: 604-822-6798
Email: sabina.magliocco@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, Italian, French
- Witches and witchcraft, legends, ghost stories, ways to contact the dead, Halloween as a festival, modern Pagan observations at this time of year
Dr. Ervin Malakaj (he/him)
Assistant Professor, Department of Central, Eastern and Northern European Studies
Tel: 312-709-3341
Email: ervin.malakaj@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, German, Bosnian/Croatian/Serbian
- Nosferatu (100th anniversary), Rocky Horror Picture Show, genre cinema, occult histories, tarot, palmistry, hauntings, seances
*unavailable Monday and Wednesday mornings
Dr. Kavita Mathu-Muju
Associate Professor, Faculty of Dentistry
Email: kmmuju@dentistry.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Pediatric dentistry, how dietary sugar contributes to cavity formation, how dentists manage cavities, what to do with Halloween candy, which treats are most problematic
Dr. John Staples
Clinical Assistant Professor, Faculty of Medicine
Email: john.staples@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Childhood pedestrian injuries on Halloween
Dr. Sandra Tomc
Professor, Department of English Language and Literatures
Email: tomc@mail.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Edgar Allan Poe, vampires, vampire and horror films
*unavailable Tuesdays and Thursdays
Dr. Hector Williams (he/him)
Professor Emeritus, Department of Classical, Near Eastern and Religious Studies
Tel: 778-986-8542
Email: hector.williams@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, French, Greek
- Vampire folklore, vampire archaeology