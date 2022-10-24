Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on Halloween Media Advisories

UBC experts are available to comment on topics related to Halloween.

Dr. Gisèle Baxter (she/her)

Sessional Lecturer, Department of English Language and Literatures

Email: gisele.baxter@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Haunted houses, supernatural beings (ghosts, vampires, werewolves, etc.), gothic/horror fiction and film, goth culture, Halloween and its practices

*unavailable from late morning to late afternoon on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays

Dr. Kate Kingsbury

Honorary Research Associate, Department of Anthropology

Tel: 587-778-1070

Email: kingsbur@mail.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, French

Santa Muerte, Day of the Dead

*unavailable evenings and weekends, or after Oct. 28

Prof. Sabina Magliocco (she/her)

Professor, Department of Anthropology

Tel: 604-822-6798

Email: sabina.magliocco@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Italian, French

Witches and witchcraft, legends, ghost stories, ways to contact the dead, Halloween as a festival, modern Pagan observations at this time of year

Dr. Ervin Malakaj (he/him)

Assistant Professor, Department of Central, Eastern and Northern European Studies

Tel: 312-709-3341

Email: ervin.malakaj@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, German, Bosnian/Croatian/Serbian

Nosferatu (100th anniversary), Rocky Horror Picture Show, genre cinema, occult histories, tarot, palmistry, hauntings, seances

*unavailable Monday and Wednesday mornings

Dr. Kavita Mathu-Muju

Associate Professor, Faculty of Dentistry

Email: kmmuju@dentistry.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Pediatric dentistry, how dietary sugar contributes to cavity formation, how dentists manage cavities, what to do with Halloween candy, which treats are most problematic

Dr. John Staples

Clinical Assistant Professor, Faculty of Medicine

Email: john.staples@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Childhood pedestrian injuries on Halloween

Dr. Sandra Tomc

Professor, Department of English Language and Literatures

Email: tomc@mail.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Edgar Allan Poe, vampires, vampire and horror films

*unavailable Tuesdays and Thursdays

Dr. Hector Williams (he/him)

Professor Emeritus, Department of Classical, Near Eastern and Religious Studies

Tel: 778-986-8542

Email: hector.williams@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, French, Greek