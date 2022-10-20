UBC In The News
What the world will lose if ancient trees die out
A New York Times opinion piece mentioned forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard’s work on “mother trees.”
New York Times
Extending legal rights to nature could help counter biodiversity collapse, says environmental lawyer
Dr. Andrea Reid (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) discussed Indigenous leadership in nature conservation.
CBC Radio (digital)
Tuning in to the world of nonhuman sound: Q&A with author Karen Bakker
Geography professor Dr. Karen Bakker discussed her new book which explores our understanding of nonhuman sound.
Mongabay
Does running really wreck your knees?
Clinical professor of physical therapy Dr. Jean-Francois Esculier explained how distance running does not harm most runners’ knees, but fortifies them.
Washington Post
Justin Trudeau defends Canada’s minuscule climate progress
Political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison commented on Canada’s climate progress.
Bloomberg
U.S. businesses propose hiding trade data used to trace abuse
Peter Klein, journalism professor and project lead of Hidden Costs of Global Supply Chains, noted that the U.S. Customs should be prioritizing more transparency and opening up records of shipments by air, road and rail.
AP via Seattle Times
Housing markets face a brutal squeeze
Dr. Tsur Somerville (Sauder School of Business) said increased borrowing costs in Canada will likely “swamp” any savings from a lower purchase price.
The Economist (subscription) via Yahoo
Months-long drought on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast prompts water ban, climate anxiety
Forestry professor Dr. Scott Hinch said as climate change continues to wreak havoc, it is going to push some populations, including salmon, over the edge.
Globe and Mail
Approval of AstraZeneca’s Evusheld COVID treatment in Canada is ‘good news,’ experts say
Infectious diseases clinical professor Dr. Horacio Bach gave comments on the approval of AstraZeneca’s Evusheld COVID treatment.
Global
'Not a one-off event': Drought causing another water crisis on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast
Forestry professor Dr. John Richardson noted that September was the warmest and driest in the past 130 years of written records, and October is on track to be equally so.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Politics, resources, or policy? Why B.C. may be dramatically underreporting COVID-19 deaths
Evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto gave comments on why B.C. is underreporting COVID-19 deaths.
CTV
Where’s the rain?
Dr. Rachel White (department of earth, ocean and atmospheric science) explained what’s behind the the fall drought in B.C.
The Tyee
Rain to bring relief for North Shore reservoirs, salmon streams
Zoology professor Dr. Eric Taylor explained that salmon are quite adaptable, but the drought will put extra pressure on the fish.
North Shore News
How much is B.C.'s population expected to grow in the next decade?
Professor Patrick Condon (school of architecture and landscape architecture) gave comments on how public transit infrastructure should be planned in Metro Vancouver.
Glacier Media via Burnaby Now, Squamish Chief
Tri-Cities property sales, prices plunge from pandemic peaks
Dr. Thomas Davidoff (Sauder School of Business) noted that it may take years before the effect of interest rates on the housing market is fully realized.
Tri-Cities Dispatch, Yahoo, Penticton Herald
Snow crab has virtually disappeared from the Bering Sea
Dr. William Cheung (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) commented on the decline of the snow crab population in the Bering Strait.
La Presse
Is weather alone to be blamed for the drought conditions in B.C.?
Postdoctoral fellow Dr. Balsher Singh Sidhu (Institute of Resources, Environment and Sustainability) shared some insights into the climate crisis.
Vancouver Red FM