UBC In The News
Race gap seen in U.S. infant deaths after fertility treatment
New research led by obstetrics and gynaecology professor Dr. Sarka Lisonkova found that babies born to Black mothers who use fertility treatments have a higher death rate than those born to white mothers.
NBC News, AP via CW39 Houston, KOAM News, News19 North Alabama
What is space junk and why is it a problem?
Physics and astronomy professor Dr. Aaron Boley discussed a new study he co-authored which found that rocket debris re-entering Earth’s atmosphere will have a six to 10 per cent chance of severely injuring or killing a human being in the next decade.
Astronomy
Negative reviews can boost sales even more than positive ones
Research by Sauder School of Business professors Dr. Lisa Cavanaugh and Dr. Darren Dahl found that negative reviews can boost sales even more than positive ones.
Harvard Business Review
This woman knows the secret to better sex
Obstetrics and gynaecology professor Dr. Lori Brotto discussed her new book, The Better Sex Through Mindfulness Workbook: A Guide to Cultivating Desire, which is about the connection between mindfulness and better sex.
Best Health
Murder at sea
A study led by Dr. Rashid Sumaila (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; school of public policy and global affairs) found that 24 per cent of the Pacific Ocean’s marine catch is unreported every year, and around 50 per cent of this unreported catch is illegally traded in international markets.
Hakai Magazine
U.S. businesses want to hide trade data used to trace labor abuse overseas
Peter Klein, journalism professor and project lead of Hidden Costs of Global Supply Chains, said U.S. Customs and Border Protection should be prioritizing more transparency and opening up records of shipments by air, road and rail.
AP via ABC News, 12NewsNow, City News (Toronto)
When algorithms promote self-harm, who is held responsible?
Sociology professor Dr. Seth Abrutyn explained why it’s difficult to identify how suicidal thoughts and behaviours might spread.
Wired
Severe drought torments British Columbia, a year after devastating floods
Forestry professor and hydrology expert Dr. Younes Alila discussed the factors that worsened the effects of the current drought in B.C.
The Guardian
Air quality advisory still in place for Metro Vancouver
Dr. Michael Bauer (school of population and public health) explained the threat of prolonged wildfire season to public health.
CBC Vancouver
Examining women's health and COVID
Clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem discussed the studies on COVID vaccines and women’s health, and the effects of wildfire smoke on our health.
CBC Vancouver (30:12 mark)
Why Ken Sim's ascent to mayor is of historical significance in Vancouver
History professor Dr. Henry Yu was quoted about the historical significance of Ken Sim’s ascent to mayor.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, Toronto Sun, The Province
Greenwashing a police state: the truth behind Egypt’s COP27 masquerade
Naomi Klein, a professor of climate justice in the department of geography, discussed COP27 that’s being held in Egypt.
The Guardian
Vancouver's first Asian mayor is hardly a 'fascist,' no matter what the left says
Lecturer Adam Pankratz (Sauder School of Business) wrote about the “ugly side” of progressive politics during Vancouver’s municipal election.
National Post