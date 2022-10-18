UBC In The News
Xi’s fiery Taiwan rhetoric raises risk of war in his third term
A survey of people in China by political science professor Dr. Xiaojun Li and colleagues found that while three-quarters weren’t willing to accept a future without unification, support for more peaceful methods of achieving that goal was just as popular as war.
Bloomberg
World Wildlife Federation report suggests global animal populations have plummeted by an average of 69 per cent from 1970 to 2018
Professor of Indigenous fisheries and report co-contributor Dr. Andrea Reid (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) explained why Indigenous leadership is key to taking care of our living planet.
CBC The Current (53:36 mark)
Modelling group says B.C.'s underreporting of COVID-19 data makes personal risk assessment harder
A report co-authored by evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto found that B.C. is underreporting all major COVID-19 metrics.
CBC
Domestic violence causes concussions – new research finds brain injuries a common result of intimate partner violence
UBCO professor Dr. Paul van Donkelaar (school of health and exercise sciences) is working with nurses and advocates for intimate-partner-violence victims to research brain trauma and improve medical responses.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Climate change threatening butterflies’ pollen-collecting powers, find B.C. researchers
Research led by zoology and botany professor Dr. Michelle Tseng found that warmer temperatures can lead to smaller butterflies that collect less pollen and visit fewer flowers.
Glacier Media via Times Colonist, Castanet
Hockey Canada makes bylaw changes in attempt to regain trust
Christie Stephenson, executive director of the Peter P. Dhillon Centre for Business Ethics at UBC’s Sauder School of Business, commented on Hockey Canada’s bylaw changes.
CBC The National (15:20 mark)
Medical teams raise alarms as deadly cholera outbreak grows amid violence in Haiti
Pediatrics clinical professor Dr. Srinivas Murthy commented on Haiti’s cholera outbreak.
CBC
Why aren’t election candidates talking about transportation?
UBCO civil engineering professor Dr. Mahmudur Fatmi explained the importance of transportation to the economic growth of a city.
CBC Vancouver
B.C. municipal election 2022: Changing leadership is much easier than changing direction
Political science professor Dr. Gerald Baier and school of public policy and global affairs adjunct professor Andrea Reimer commented on the results of the municipal elections throughout Metro Vancouver.
Dr. Baier: CTV Vancouver, Funny 1040AM
Reimer: Globe and Mail
Municipal election analysis: As Vancouver swings right, some suburbs sway left
Sociology professor Dr. Nathanael Lauster commented on Vancouver mayor-elect Ken Sim’s campaign promise to hasten the approval process of home renovations.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
B.C. is in a crazy drought and scientists say climate change is to blame
Dr. Kai Chan (Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) said hotter, drier summers, drought and fires are consistent with what climate scientists have been saying we should expect.
The Skeena
Dr. Kai Chan (Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) said hotter, drier summers, drought and fires are consistent with what climate scientists have been saying we should expect. The Skeena
UBC’s forestry faculty launched the first iteration of an eight-week online certification course to teach people how to engage their neighbours through climate-related projects. Program coordinator Cheryl Ng and professor emeritus Dr. Stephen Sheppard were quoted.
CBC