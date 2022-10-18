UBC experts on Great BC ShakeOut and disaster preparedness

On October 20, B.C. will hold the Great BC ShakeOut as part of efforts to prepare communities for a big earthquake in the region.
UBC experts are available to comment on the exercise, earthquakes and other natural disasters, and emergency preparation and management.
For information on ShakeOut events at UBC’s Vancouver campus, visit: https://ready.ubc.ca/get-ready-to-shakeout/
Brett Gilley (he/him)
Associate Professor of Teaching, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences
Tel: 604-719-9423
Email: bgilley@eoas.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Explaining landslides, earthquakes and natural disasters to a non-expert audience
Dr. Frank Lam
Professor, Department of Wood Science
Email: frank.lam@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Modelling and testing of timber components and structures subject to seismic and other loadings
Dr. Minghao Li (he/him)
Associate Professor, Department of Wood Science
Email: minghao.li@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, Mandarin
- Timber engineering, mass timber, structural design, cross laminated timber, seismic resilience
* Available except for 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m. on Tuesday
Dr. Cristiano Loss
Assistant Professor in Timber Engineering, Faculty of Forestry
Email: cristiano.loss@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, Italian
- Seismic design and analysis of timber buildings
Dr. Mehrtash Motamedi (he/him)
Research Associate and Engineering Manager, Earthquake Engineering Research Facility
Tel: 604-724-8712
Email: mmotamedi@civil.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, Farsi
- Manages research and commercial testing projects at UBC’s Earthquake Engineering Research Facility
Dr. Salman Soleimani-Dashtaki (he/him)
Postdoctoral Fellow and Sessional Lecturer, Department of Civil Engineering
Tel: 604-338-3692
Email: salman@civil.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, Farsi
- Seismic retrofit strategies for low-rise unreinforced masonry
- Earthquake-resistant cement
- Preparing for the Big One
Dr. Coll Thrush (he/him)
Professor, Department of History
Tel: 778-237-8296
E-mail: coll.thrush@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Colonialism and seismology, Indigenous knowledge of earthquakes and tsunamis
Dr. Lisa Tobber
Assistant Professor, School of Engineering, UBC Okanagan
Email: ltobber@mail.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Seismic design of buildings
- Structural engineering; developing resilient and smart cities through multi-hazard design procedures; development of innovative structural components; advanced numerical simulations; and experimental testing
Dr. Tony T.Y. Yang (he/him)
Professor, Department of Civil Engineering
Tel: 604-822-3684
E-mail: yang@civil.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, Mandarin
- Structural and earthquake engineering
- Design and evaluation of structural systems under earthquake loads
- Developed multiple high-performance systems for earthquake applications
- Member of the standing committee for earthquake design, which writes the seismic design provision for the National Building Code of Canada