UBC experts on Great BC ShakeOut and disaster preparedness Media Advisories

On October 20, B.C. will hold the Great BC ShakeOut as part of efforts to prepare communities for a big earthquake in the region.

UBC experts are available to comment on the exercise, earthquakes and other natural disasters, and emergency preparation and management.

For information on ShakeOut events at UBC’s Vancouver campus, visit: https://ready.ubc.ca/get-ready-to-shakeout/

Brett Gilley (he/him)

Associate Professor of Teaching, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences

Tel: 604-719-9423

Email: bgilley@eoas.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Explaining landslides, earthquakes and natural disasters to a non-expert audience

Dr. Frank Lam

Professor, Department of Wood Science

Email: frank.lam@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Modelling and testing of timber components and structures subject to seismic and other loadings

Dr. Minghao Li (he/him)

Associate Professor, Department of Wood Science

Email: minghao.li@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Mandarin

Timber engineering, mass timber, structural design, cross laminated timber, seismic resilience

* Available except for 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m. on Tuesday

Dr. Cristiano Loss

Assistant Professor in Timber Engineering, Faculty of Forestry

Email: cristiano.loss@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Italian

Seismic design and analysis of timber buildings

Dr. Mehrtash Motamedi (he/him)

Research Associate and Engineering Manager, Earthquake Engineering Research Facility

Tel: 604-724-8712

Email: mmotamedi@civil.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Farsi

Manages research and commercial testing projects at UBC’s Earthquake Engineering Research Facility

Dr. Salman Soleimani-Dashtaki (he/him)

Postdoctoral Fellow and Sessional Lecturer, Department of Civil Engineering

Tel: 604-338-3692

Email: salman@civil.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Farsi

Dr. Coll Thrush (he/him)

Professor, Department of History

Tel: 778-237-8296

E-mail: coll.thrush@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Colonialism and seismology, Indigenous knowledge of earthquakes and tsunamis

Dr. Lisa Tobber

Assistant Professor, School of Engineering, UBC Okanagan

Email: ltobber@mail.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Seismic design of buildings

Structural engineering; developing resilient and smart cities through multi-hazard design procedures; development of innovative structural components; advanced numerical simulations; and experimental testing

Dr. Tony T.Y. Yang (he/him)

Professor, Department of Civil Engineering

Tel: 604-822-3684

E-mail: yang@civil.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Mandarin