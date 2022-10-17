UBC In The News
What's at the top of California's highest road?
UBCO postdoctoral fellow Dr. Travis Gibbons (Centre for Heart, Lung and Vascular Health) is researching hypoxia at Barcroft Station on White Mountain, California.
ABC10 – Backroads
Why TikTok shopping could flop in the U.S.
UBCO management professor Dr. Ying Zhu noted that consumers need to have a good grasp on how livestream shopping on apps such as TikTok works for it to take over in a new market.
TIME Magazine via Yahoo
Researchers have gone bananas over this fruit’s complex ancestry
Botany professor Dr. Loren Rieseberg commented on the mystery of the modern banana’s ancestry.
Science Magazine
There are too many jellyfish in the Mediterranean. Why not eat them?
Honorary research associate Lucas Brotz (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) noted the increase in jellyfish populations in various parts of the world.
Hakai Magazine via The Atlantic
Saudi-led body's move to slash oil flow pushes world to 'brink of recession'
Lecturer Adam Pankratz (Sauder School of Business) was quoted about OPEC’s decision to cut oil production next month.
Daily Express
Transportation and climate change take back seat to other municipal issues, B.C. prof says
UBCO civil engineering professor Dr. Mahmudur Fatmi explained that transportation is a critical element for a city because it’s closely related to the economic growth of a city.
CBC
Death, drugs and division: Are Metro Vancouver’s streets getting more dangerous — for the homeless and everyone else?
Professor emeritus Dr. Penny Gurstein (school of community and regional planning) gave suggestions on addressing safety in Metro Vancouver.
Toronto Star via Waterloo Region Record (subscription), Welland Tribune (subscription), St. Catharines Standard (subscription)
Debate emerges over the role of toxic street drugs in violent, unprovoked attacks in Vancouver
Adjunct professor Dr. Mark Haden (school of population and public health) said the focus needs to shift from looking at addictions as a criminal enforcement problem, to looking at it as a public-health issue best managed through a medical model.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Gas prices in Metro Vancouver set to drop
Dr. Werner Antweiler (Sauder School of Business) advised drivers to expect continued volatility in gas prices this fall due to multiple factors.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
B.C. NDP leadership race: Anjali Appadurai promises 25-per-cent pay raise for nurses
Professor emeritus Dr. Mark Thompson (Sauder School of Business) gave comments on B.C. NDP leadership candidate Anjali Appadurai’s promise to raise pay for nurses.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
If cities don’t want homeless encampments they should help people, not punish them
Professor emeritus Dr. Penny Gurstein (school of community and regional planning) wrote about rethinking policy that’s meant to help those experiencing homelessness.
The Conversation via National Post, Vancouver is Awesome, Yahoo
We can’t fix medical care at the expense of young Canadians’ finances. Here’s why
Dr. Paul Kershaw (school of population and public health) wrote about why medical care can’t be fixed at the expense of young Canadians.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
UBC pushes Canada to put primary focus on students
UBC has launched the first Student Strategic Plan in Canada. Vice-President, Students, Ainsley Carry, explained that the plan aims to foster an unparalleled student experience through healthcare services, career development planning and financial assistance.
Times Higher Education (subscription)
Behold the evolution of urban development
Evolve is a new UBC rental housing building for faculty and staff, which is targeting Passive House certification. Dr. Adam Rysanek (school of architecture and landscape architecture) is conducting a study to evaluate the performance of Evolve building and to evaluate its occupants’ health and well-being.
Research2Reality
UBC Apple Festival celebrates its 31st year
UBC Botanical Garden held its 31st Apple Festival last weekend.
Global
At a prestigious architecture event in Venice, creative advocacy group AAHA is putting up walls to break down others
School of architecture and landscape architecture professors Matthew Soules, Sara Stevens and Tijana Vujosevic are part of the Artists Against Housing Alienation who are representing Canada at the 2023 Venice Biennale of Architecture.
Toronto Star via Niagara Falls Review
Pieter Cullis: A Nobel Prize-worthy lifetime of work
Business in Vancouver profiled biochemistry professor Dr. Pieter Cullis for his work on lipid nanoparticles, which helped lay the groundwork for COVID-19 vaccines.
Business in Vancouver