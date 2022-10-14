UBC In The News
Canadian students help NASA find landslides using Reddit
Data science alum Badr Jaidi and his team are helping NASA find landslides by teaching computers to “read” news articles on Reddit.
CTV via KESQ
House speaker touts nuclear option for West Virginia amid transition from coal
A study co-led by UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs researchers found that small modular reactors could increase the volume of nuclear waste requiring management and disposal by factors of two to 30.
Charleston Gazette-Mail
Some farmers in B.C. able to extend harvesting while others struggle with drought
Land and food systems professor Dr. Sean Smukler explained how the drought in B.C. is affecting farmers differently.
CBC, Canadian Press via Globe and Mail (subscription), CTV, City News, Peterborough Examiner, North Shore News, Prince Albert Now
Invasive Species Council of B.C. is ringing the alarm about new stink bugs
Zoology professor Dr. Katie Marshall explained the need to manage the population of invasive stink bugs in B.C.
CBC Early Edition, CBC via Yahoo, Weather Network
Drought and moths push the trees of Vancouver's Stanley Park to the brink
Forestry professor Dr. Richard Hamelin explained how the current drought and moths are affecting trees in Stanley Park.
Canadian Press via Globe and Mail, Global, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Richmond News, Kelowna Now, ChatNewsToday.ca
What you need to know about Bill C-11 and online streaming in Canada
Adjunct professor Jon Festinger (Peter A. Allard School of Law) discussed what we need to know about Bill C-11 and online streaming in Canada.
Toronto Star Podcast – This Matters
'Did you see that?': B.C. onlookers dazzled by streaking meteor
Physics and astronomy professor Dr. Aaron Boley commented on a meteor sighting in the Pacific Northwest.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Castanet, Coast Reporter, Squamish Chief, New Westminster Record, Alaska Highway News, Powell River Peak, Tri-City News, Delta Optimist
Vancouver fends off ‘zombie’ towers spooking U.S. cities
Dr. Thomas Davidoff (Sauder School of Business) said despite the expansion of hybrid and remote work, Vancouver is not seeing mass office vacancies experienced in other cities such as San Francisco.
Western Investor