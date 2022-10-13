UBC In The News
It's so hard to find a COVID booster in Washington, experts worry people will just give up
Dr. Devon Greyson (school of population and public health) said that the key to communicating about the updated booster shot is to convey the urgency of getting it without overselling the vaccine’s availability.
KUOW
Eastern hemlocks are declining. Here’s why that matters
Forestry professor Dr. Danielle Ignace discussed how Indigenous knowledge is crucial to understanding how to adapt to climate change.
The Sweaty Penguin (29:52 mark)
Hockey Canada board stepping down
Christie Stephenson, executive director of the Peter P. Dhillon Centre for Business Ethics at UBC’s Sauder School of Business, commented on the resignation of Hockey Canada’s board of directors.
CBC Vancouver News at 6 (10:25 mark), CBC Radio West (28:35 mark), CHCH (2:42 mark)
Samurai wasps poised to help B.C. with its stink bug problem
Zoology professor Dr. Katie Marshall noted the need to manage the population of invasive stink bugs in B.C.
CBC
Is Vancouver 'deteriorating'? How public safety is being debated in the lead-up to the election
Professor emeritus Dr. Penny Gurstein (school of community and regional planning) and Dr. Alexandra Flynn (Peter A. Allard School of Law) discussed public safety in Vancouver.
CTV via iHeartRadio
Falling loonie, looming ban fails to spur foreign real estate buyers
Dr. Tsur Somerville (Sauder School of Business) noted that foreign investment in B.C. has flatlined.
Business in Vancouver, Western Interior
We need to talk about B.C.’s drought
Forestry professor Dr. Scott Hinch and professor of Indigenous fisheries Dr. Andrea Reid discussed how drought has impacted the salmon population in B.C.
The Narwhal