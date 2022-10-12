UBC In The News
Drag queen featured in Marco Rubio campaign ad accuses him of bigotry
An NBC story about a political campaign ad mentioned research co-authored by education professor Dr. Harper Keenan
NBC News
Canadian students help NASA find landslides using Reddit
Data science alum Badr Jaidi and his team are helping NASA find landslides by teaching computers to “read” news articles on Reddit.
CTV, City News (Calgary)
Footage shows pod of orcas killing a great white shark and devouring its liver
Graduate student Josh McInnes (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; Marine Mammal Research Unit) explained a number of possible reasons orcas are targeting sharks.
CBC As It Happens
CEO of Hockey Canada Scott Smith and the rest of the board finally step down
Christie Stephenson, executive director of the Peter P. Dhillon Centre for Business Ethics at UBC’s Sauder School of Business, commented on the resignation of Hockey Canada’s board of directors.
CBC On The Coast, Global, Toronto Star
Flu season is upon us but it might be quite different than what we have experienced in the past couple of years
Clinical pharmacist and lecturer Adrian Ziemczonek provided insights into what we can expect this flu season.
CBC Early Edition, On The Island, Daybreak South, Daybreak North, Daybreak Kamloops
How will Canada cope with COVID-19 this fall and winter? Five things to watch out for
Dr. Anna Blakney (Michael Smith Laboratories; school of biomedical engineering) explained why it’s important to get the next eligible dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Globe and Mail
Is Vancouver 'deteriorating'? How public safety is being debated in the lead-up to the election
Professor emeritus Dr. Penny Gurstein (school of community and regional planning) and Dr. Alexandra Flynn (Peter A. Allard School of Law) discussed public safety in Vancouver.
CTV
B.C. agrees to pay $300,000 to couple who say logging flooded their property
Forestry professor and hydrology expert Dr. Younes Alila provided evidence in a lawsuit involving the flooding of a property after a third of the forest in the surrounding watershed was cut down.
Canadian Press via Toronto Star, National Post, The Province, Winnipeg Free Press
Does the B.C. NDP fear a hostile takeover of the party during leadership race?
Political science professor Dr. Gerald Baier gave comments on the NDP’s leadership race in B.C.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Something’s jellyfishy in the state of Italy
Honorary research associate Lucas Brotz (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) discussed the increase in jellyfish populations in various parts of the world.
Hakai Magazine
Why Canada’s loonie is no longer a petro-dollar
Dr. Werner Antweiler (Sauder School of Business) explained why high oil prices no longer mean a stronger Canadian dollar.
Business in Vancouver
Drug overdoses in public bathrooms are common: new tools could prevent harm and improve response
Nursing PhD candidate Trevor Goodyear co-wrote about preventing harm and improving response to substance overdoses.
The Conversation
B.C. art group to build 'breathing' sculpture to highlight air quality
UBC engineering student Chloe Benko-Prieur is co-leading a project to develop a large-scale moving art piece to shed light on air pollution around the world. Mechanical engineering professor Dr. Naomi Zimmerman has been the key source of information behind the project.
City News
At a prestigious architecture event in Venice, creative advocacy group AAHA is putting up walls to break down others
School of architecture and landscape architecture professors Matthew Soules, Sara Stevens and Tijana Vujosevic are part of the Artists Against Housing Alienation who are representing Canada at the 2023 Venice Biennale of Architecture.
Peterborough Examiner
Maclean's ranks UBC third-best university in Canada
UBC has been ranked the third-best university in the country in the 2023 MacLean’s University Rankings.
Daily Hive