UBC In The News
UBC students help NASA predict future landslides
A group of UBC graduate students led by data science student Badr Jaidi is helping NASA by teaching a computer to read news articles on Reddit in an effort to better predict landslides.
Global
The big burn
Forestry lecturer Dr. Teresa (Sm’hayetsk) Ryan discussed sustainable methods to harvest trees.
CBC The Fifth Estate (35:46 mark)
Corporate social responsibility scholar weighs in on major brands cutting ties with Hockey Canada
Dr. Carol Liao (Peter A. Allard School of Law) discussed the significance of major brands severing their ties with Hockey Canada.
CBC Early Edition
Across B.C., right-wing candidates are bashing how schools teach
SOGI 123 learning resources are optional but useful for introducing issues of diversity and inclusion in the curriculum, comments UBC nursing professor Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc, who’s also executive director of the Stigma and Resilience Among Vulnerable Youth Centre.
Tyee
B.C. agrees to pay $300,000 to couple who say logging flooded their property
Forestry professor and hydrology expert Dr. Younes Alila provided evidence in a lawsuit involving the flooding of a property after a third of the forest in the surrounding watershed was cut down.
Canadian Press via Global, CBC, Vancouver Sun, Langley Advance Times, Cloverdale Reporter, Times Colonist. Castanet, Kelowna Now
Low returns for salmon so far at the Adams River
Forestry professor Dr. Scott Hinch explained why the Adams River salmon run has been quiet so far in what’s supposed to be a dominant year.
CBC Daybreak Kamloops
How drought is taking its toll on Canada’s normally 'wet' coast
UBCO professor Dr. Michael Pidwirny (department of earth, environmental and geographic sciences) commented on B.C.’s abnormally warm start to the fall.
Global
‘It’s just mind-blowing:’ Experts baffled by Hockey Canada’s scandal response
Christie Stephenson, the executive director of the Peter P. Dhillon Centre for Business Ethics at UBC Sauder School of Business, said it’s clear that stakeholders have lost confidence in the ability of Hockey Canada’s board of governors to identify and respond to the risks that face the organization.
Canadian Press via Toronto Star, Financial Post, Castanet, Pique Newsmagazine
Historic drought behind B.C. wildfires, salmon die-off could continue, experts say
Forestry professor Dr. John Richardson and zoology professor Dr. Eric Taylor discussed how drought conditions in B.C. have already brought on significant adverse effects on the salmon.
Canadian Press via CBC, Global, Times Colonist, CKPGToday.ca
Death, drugs and division: Are Metro Vancouver’s streets getting more dangerous — for the homeless and everyone else?
Professor emeritus Dr. Penny Gurstein (school of community and regional planning) gave suggestions on addressing safety in Metro Vancouver.
Toronto Star
New bivalent jab OK'd, but experts advise taking first available booster when your turn comes
Medicine professor Dr. Brian Conway commented on the existing Moderna bivalent vaccine for COVID-19.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Unions are winning protection against spiking inflation
Professor emeritus Dr. Mark Thompson (Sauder School of Business) discussed how labour unions are leveraging the tight labour market and soaring inflation to bring in more cost-of-living clauses in contracts.
The Tyee
Canada's best nursing and engineering programs: Maclean's
UBC ranked first in Maclean’s annual rankings of schools for nursing and for engineering.
Maclean’s (nursing) (engineering)