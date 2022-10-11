‘It’s just mind-blowing:’ Experts baffled by Hockey Canada’s scandal response

Christie Stephenson, the executive director of the Peter P. Dhillon Centre for Business Ethics at UBC Sauder School of Business, said it’s clear that stakeholders have lost confidence in the ability of Hockey Canada’s board of governors to identify and respond to the risks that face the organization.

Canadian Press via Toronto Star, Financial Post, Castanet, Pique Newsmagazine