UBC experts on changes to Hockey Canada’s leadership team Media Advisories

Hockey Canada has announced that its entire board of directors and its CEO will step down. UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. Carol Liao

Associate Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law, and Director of the Centre for Business Law

Email: liao@allard.ubc.ca

Language(s): English

Corporate law and governance, business ethics, sustainability, and law

Christie Stephenson (she/her)

Executive director of the Peter P. Dhillon Centre for Business Ethics, UBC Sauder School of Business

Email: christie.stephenson@sauder.ubc.ca

Language(s): English