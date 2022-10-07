UBC In The News

48 days in Antarctica to photograph the salp, a traveling plankton

PhD candidate Alexis Bahl (department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences) will be heading to Antarctica for 48 days to study salp migration and its role in curbing climate change.
UBC students teach computers to use Reddit to help NASA with landslides

A group of UBC graduate students led by data science student Badr Jaidi is helping NASA by teaching a computer to read news articles on Reddit in an effort to better predict landslides.
Climate change could lead to civilization collapse

Earth.com mentioned an opinion piece co-written by Dr. Daniel Steel (school of population and public health) which called for more research about the specific pathways by which human civilization could collapse due to climate change.
The Toronto Star is making the right move by renaming the Lou Marsh trophy

Kinesiology professor Dr. Janice Forsyth was quoted in an opinion piece about the implications of a sports award being named in Lou Marsh’s honour.
Vancouver Police Union breaks with tradition and endorses ABC Vancouver for municipal election

Philosophy professor Dr. Kimberley Brownlee commented on the Vancouver Police Union’s endorsement of a municipal political party.
Metro Vancouver gas prices expected to rise to near-record high after slight dip

Dr. Werner Antweiler (Sauder School of Business) explained that the recent spike in gas prices is caused by local factors in the Pacific Northwest.
Joly pushing for Haiti plan at Americas summit as countries ponder Venezuela ties

Political science professor Dr. Maxwell Cameron (school of public policy and global affairs) said Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly will have to be careful in how she raises the issue of Ukraine at the Organization of American States general assembly.
Feds give UBC $11.18 million to advance mRNA vaccine technology

UBC will receive $11.1 million in funding to advance mRNA vaccine technology.
