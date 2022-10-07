UBC experts on flu season

The flu season is fast approaching and B.C. health officials are offering free flu vaccines in preparation. UBC experts are available for comment.
Dr. Julie Bettinger
Professor, Department of Pediatrics
Email: jbettinger@bcchr.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Influenza vaccine safety, vaccine hesitancy, annual influenza vaccine safety survey
Dr. Anna Blakney (she/her)
Assistant Professor, Michael Smith Laboratories & School of Biomedical Engineering
Email: anna.blakney@msl.ubc.ca
Language(s): English
- Vaccines, immunology, potential mRNA flu vaccines
*Available 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. October 7
Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann
Clinical Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Tel: 778-928-8339
Email: hoption.cann@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Infectious disease prevention and vaccination, pathophysiology of fever in infectious diseases
Dr. Mahyar Etminan
Associate Professor, Departments of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, and Medicine
Email: etminanm@mail.ubc.ca
Phone: 778–846–9604
Interview language(s): English, Spanish, Persian
- Oral antiviral drugs such as Tamiflu
Dr. Ran Goldman
Professor, Department of Pediatrics
Email: rgoldman@cw.bc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Preparing for flu season, flu vaccine and parents’ willingness to vaccinate their children
Dr. Devon Greyson
Assistant Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Email: devon.greyson@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Vaccine communication, vaccine hesitancy/acceptance, flu shot uptake during pregnancy, parental vaccine decision-making
*Available after 1:00 p.m. on October 7, and October 8
Dr. Kelly McNagny (he/him)
Professor, Department of Medical Genetics and School of Biomedical Engineering
Email: kelly@brc.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Influenza vaccine, influenza virus
Dr. Sepideh Pakpour
Assistant Professor, UBCO School of Engineering
Email: sepideh.pakpour@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Survivability of INFV in indoor spaces, passive methods for disinfection
Adrian Ziemczonek
Clinical Pharmacist and Lecturer, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences
Email: adrian.ziemczonek@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Complex medication management, collaborative team-based primary care, protecting yourself and your family this flu season