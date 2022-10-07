Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on flu season Media Advisories

The flu season is fast approaching and B.C. health officials are offering free flu vaccines in preparation. UBC experts are available for comment.

Dr. Julie Bettinger

Professor, Department of Pediatrics

Email: jbettinger@bcchr.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Influenza vaccine safety, vaccine hesitancy, annual influenza vaccine safety survey

Dr. Anna Blakney (she/her)

Assistant Professor, Michael Smith Laboratories & School of Biomedical Engineering

Email: anna.blakney@msl.ubc.ca

Language(s): English

Vaccines, immunology, potential mRNA flu vaccines

*Available 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. October 7

Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann

Clinical Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Tel: 778-928-8339

Email: hoption.cann@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Infectious disease prevention and vaccination, pathophysiology of fever in infectious diseases

Dr. Mahyar Etminan

Associate Professor, Departments of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, and Medicine

Email: etminanm@mail.ubc.ca

Phone: 778–846–9604

Interview language(s): English, Spanish, Persian

Oral antiviral drugs such as Tamiflu

Dr. Ran Goldman

Professor, Department of Pediatrics

Email: rgoldman@cw.bc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Preparing for flu season, flu vaccine and parents’ willingness to vaccinate their children

Dr. Devon Greyson

Assistant Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Email: devon.greyson@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Vaccine communication, vaccine hesitancy/acceptance, flu shot uptake during pregnancy, parental vaccine decision-making

*Available after 1:00 p.m. on October 7, and October 8

Dr. Kelly McNagny (he/him)

Professor, Department of Medical Genetics and School of Biomedical Engineering

Email: kelly@brc.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Influenza vaccine, influenza virus

Dr. Sepideh Pakpour

Assistant Professor, UBCO School of Engineering

Email: sepideh.pakpour@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Survivability of INFV in indoor spaces, passive methods for disinfection

Adrian Ziemczonek

Clinical Pharmacist and Lecturer, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences

Email: adrian.ziemczonek@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English