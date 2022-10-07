Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on drought conditions and impacts Media Advisories

Parts of British Columbia are experiencing significant fall heat and drought. UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. Younes Alila

Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management

Email: younes.alila@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Climate and land use change effects on droughts, floods and landslides

Logging and forest practice effects on droughts, floods and landslides

Dr. Peter Arcese (he/him)

Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences

Phone: 778-350-9295 (please text first)

Interview language(s): English

Evolutionary adaptation to change in plants and animals, genetics of adaptation, conservation area design for resilience

Dr. William Cheung

Professor and Director, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries

Email: w.cheung@oceans.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Cantonese

Warming seas, and the effects of drought on marine life

Impact of climate change on marine ecosystems and dependent human communities

Dr. Sean Fleming

Adjunct Professor, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences

Email: sfleming@eoas.ubc.ca

Phone: 541-250-1248

Interview language(s): English

Flooding, drought, glaciers

Hydropower, environmental management, water supplies and management

Climate variability, climate change

* Flexible schedule so reaching out by both email and text to confirm availability is best

Dr. John Richardson

Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences

Email: john.richardson@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Effects of droughts on natural ecosystems

Effects of flooding and water supplies on streams and lakes, water quality and debris torrents

Impacts of excess water on slopes and floods

Urban impacts of drainage patterns and loss of natural stream networks in many parts of the Lower Mainland

Dr. Sean Smulker (he/him)

Associate Professor, Faculty of Land and Food Systems

Email: sean.smukler@ubc.ca

Language(s): English

Pronouns: he/him

Drought impacts on agriculture, water quality and quantity regulation, agricultural strategies for adapting to climate change

Dr. Eric Taylor

Professor, Department of Zoology

Email: etaylor@zoology.ubc.ca

Phone: 250-393-2486

Interview language(s): English