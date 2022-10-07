Photo by Francesco Patrinostro on Unsplash

UBC experts on drought conditions and impacts

Oct 7, 2022    |   For more information, contact UBC Media Relations

Parts of British Columbia are experiencing significant fall heat and drought. UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. Younes Alila
Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management
Email: younes.alila@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Climate and land use change effects on droughts, floods and landslides
  • Logging and forest practice effects on droughts, floods and landslides

Dr. Peter Arcese (he/him)
Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences
Phone: 778-350-9295 (please text first)
Interview language(s): English

  • Evolutionary adaptation to change in plants and animals, genetics of adaptation, conservation area design for resilience

Dr. William Cheung
Professor and Director, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries
Email: w.cheung@oceans.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, Cantonese

  • Warming seas, and the effects of drought on marine life
  • Impact of climate change on marine ecosystems and dependent human communities

Dr. Sean Fleming
Adjunct Professor, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences
Email: sfleming@eoas.ubc.ca
Phone: 541-250-1248
Interview language(s): English

  • Flooding, drought, glaciers
  • Hydropower, environmental management, water supplies and management
  • Climate variability, climate change

* Flexible schedule so reaching out by both email and text to confirm availability is best

Dr. John Richardson
Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences
Email: john.richardson@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Effects of droughts on natural ecosystems
  • Effects of flooding and water supplies on streams and lakes, water quality and debris torrents
  • Impacts of excess water on slopes and floods
  • Urban impacts of drainage patterns and loss of natural stream networks in many parts of the Lower Mainland

Dr. Sean Smulker (he/him)
Associate Professor, Faculty of Land and Food Systems
Email: 
Language(s): English
Pronouns: he/him

  • Drought impacts on agriculture, water quality and quantity regulation, agricultural strategies for adapting to climate change

Dr. Eric Taylor
Professor, Department of Zoology
Email: etaylor@zoology.ubc.ca
Phone: 250-393-2486
Interview language(s): English

  • Effects of drought on fish

