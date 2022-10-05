UBC In The News
Accessible abortion care in Canada will be 'a long time in the making,' says UBC study co-author
Obstetrics and gynaecology research associate Dr. Madeleine Ennis discussed her study which highlights mifepristone’s impact on abortion care in Canada.
CTV
Canada top court ruling on asylum-seeker pact with U.S. may have ripple effects, lawyers say
Dr. Efrat Arbel (Peter A. Allard School of Law) explained the possible implications as the Supreme Court of Canada prepares to hear a Charter challenge to the Safe Third Country Agreement.
Reuters
New immigrants to Canada are building bridges with Indigenous Peoples. Here’s why that matters
Political science professor Dr. Antje Ellermann (Centre for Migration Studies) discussed why it matters that new immigrants are building bridges with Indigenous Peoples.
Toronto Star
U.K. company denies cutting Canadian forests to fuel 'sustainable' power plant
Forestry professor Dr. Gary Bull said although biomass is not familiar in Canada, biomass is used throughout Central Europe and Scandinavia to power and heat large cities like Copenhagen and Stockholm.
CTV
B.C. real estate expert praises Eby's proposed housing plan
Dr. Thomas Davidoff (Sauder School of Business) gave comments on B.C. NDP leadership candidate David Eby’s proposed provincial housing plan.
City News
New record for gas prices set in B.C.
Dr. Werner Antweiler (Sauder School of Business) commented on gas prices in B.C.
Prince George Citizen, Vernon Matters
We tend to underestimate our future expenses. Here's one way to prevent that
Dr. David J. Hardisty (Sauder School of Business) co-wrote about how to prevent underestimating future expenses.
Buffalo News
What is ‘blended learning’ and how can it benefit post-secondary students?
Geography professor of teaching Dr. Siobhán McPhee and PhD candidate Michael Jerowsky wrote about how blended learning can benefit post-secondary students.
The Conversation
Ottawa pledges $11.1M for UBC projects aiming to advance mRNA vaccine technology
UBC will receive $11.1 million in funding to advance mRNA vaccine technology.
CTV
Pandemic project leads to performances for One, Two, Trio
UBC music department members Dr. Valerie Whitney, Katherine Evans and Jeremy Berkman are part of a bass trio, One, Two, Trio, who are making waves across B.C.
Pique Newsmagazine