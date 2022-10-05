B.C. municipal elections

B.C. municipal elections are to be held on Oct. 15.

UBC experts on municipal election issues

Oct 5, 2022    |   For more information, contact Erik Rolfsen

Climate change

Dr. Kevin Hanna
Associate Professor, Department of Earth, Environmental and Geographic Sciences, UBC Okanagan
Tel: 250-807-9265
Email: kevin.hanna@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Climate change risk and vulnerabilities (infrastructure), land use planning, climate adaptation

Dr. Kathryn Harrison
Professor, Department of Political Science
Tel: 604-822-4922
Email: kathryn.harrison@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Climate change, climate change policy

Housing and planning

Prof. Patrick Condon
Professor, School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture
Tel: 604-788-0747
Interview language(s): English

  • Housing affordability, transit, city planning, urban design, climate change and city design

Dr. Alexandra Flynn
Associate Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law
Cell: 647-801-9810
Email: flynn@allard.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Homelessness

Dr. Penny Gurstein
Professor Emeritus, School of Community and Regional Planning
Tel: 604-327-1971
Email: penny.gurstein@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Affordable housing

*unavailable Wednesday and Friday mornings

Dr. Nathanael Lauster
Associate Professor, Department of Sociology
Tel: 604-827-3083
Email: nathan.lauster@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Housing, planning, taxes, politics

Dr. Tsur Somerville
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Email: tsur.somerville@sauder.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Housing issues

*unavailable Oct. 5, 10 or 17

Taxes

