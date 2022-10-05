UBC experts on municipal election issues

B.C. municipal elections are to be held on Oct. 15. UBC experts are available to comment on various municipal election issues.
Climate change
Prof. Patrick Condon
Professor, School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture
Tel: 604-788-0747
Interview language(s): English
- Housing affordability, transit, city planning, urban design, climate change and city design
Dr. Kevin Hanna
Associate Professor, Department of Earth, Environmental and Geographic Sciences, UBC Okanagan
Tel: 250-807-9265
Email: kevin.hanna@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Climate change risk and vulnerabilities (infrastructure), land use planning, climate adaptation
Dr. Kathryn Harrison
Professor, Department of Political Science
Tel: 604-822-4922
Email: kathryn.harrison@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Climate change, climate change policy
Housing and planning
Dr. Alexandra Flynn
Associate Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law
Cell: 647-801-9810
Email: flynn@allard.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Homelessness
Dr. Penny Gurstein
Professor Emeritus, School of Community and Regional Planning
Tel: 604-327-1971
Email: penny.gurstein@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Affordable housing
*unavailable Wednesday and Friday mornings
Dr. Nathanael Lauster
Associate Professor, Department of Sociology
Tel: 604-827-3083
Email: nathan.lauster@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Housing, planning, taxes, politics
Dr. Tsur Somerville
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Email: tsur.somerville@sauder.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Housing issues
*unavailable Oct. 5, 10 or 17
Taxes
