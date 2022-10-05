Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on municipal election issues Media Advisories

B.C. municipal elections are to be held on Oct. 15. UBC experts are available to comment on various municipal election issues.

Climate change

Prof. Patrick Condon

Professor, School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture

Tel: 604-788-0747

Interview language(s): English

Housing affordability, transit, city planning, urban design, climate change and city design

Dr. Kevin Hanna

Associate Professor, Department of Earth, Environmental and Geographic Sciences, UBC Okanagan

Tel: 250-807-9265

Email: kevin.hanna@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Climate change risk and vulnerabilities (infrastructure), land use planning, climate adaptation

Dr. Kathryn Harrison

Professor, Department of Political Science

Tel: 604-822-4922

Email: kathryn.harrison@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Climate change, climate change policy

Housing and planning

Prof. Patrick Condon

Professor, School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture

Tel: 604-788-0747

Interview language(s): English

Housing affordability, transit, city planning, urban design, climate change and city design

Dr. Alexandra Flynn

Associate Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law

Cell: 647-801-9810

Email: flynn@allard.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Homelessness

Dr. Penny Gurstein

Professor Emeritus, School of Community and Regional Planning

Tel: 604-327-1971

Email: penny.gurstein@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Affordable housing

*unavailable Wednesday and Friday mornings

Dr. Nathanael Lauster

Associate Professor, Department of Sociology

Tel: 604-827-3083

Email: nathan.lauster@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Housing, planning, taxes, politics

Dr. Tsur Somerville

Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business

Email: tsur.somerville@sauder.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Housing issues

*unavailable Oct. 5, 10 or 17

Taxes

Dr. Nathanael Lauster

Associate Professor, Department of Sociology

Tel: 604-827-3083

Email: nathan.lauster@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English