UBC In The News
Shy raccoons are the animal kingdom's perfect criminals
Research by zoology and forestry professor Dr. Sarah Benson-Amram suggests that the most docile raccoons learned to use cognitive testing devices more easily than bolder, more aggressive ones did.
New York Times via Salon
As TV doctor, Mehmet Oz provided platform for questionable products and views
A study by pharmaceutical sciences professor Dr. James McCormack looked into televised medical talk shows’ recommendations and the evidence to support their recommendations.
Washington Post
Vancouver among least equitable cities for green space: Study
Forestry professor Dr. Lorien Nesbitt discussed her research which compared urban green space with a number of social, economic and demographic variables.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun
Under water: Is the real estate industry waking up to ‘climate risk’?
Media mentioned a study led by Dr. Markus Baldauf (Sauder School of Business) which found that people are likely to pay less for a property with a higher risk of flooding or other climate change-related damage.
Global via MSN, The Wolf 101.5 FM, The Beat 91.5
Mercenaries may have helped ancient Greeks turn the tide of war
Professor of ancient Greek culture Dr. Franco De Angelis commented on a new finding which found that mercenaries may have helped ancient Greeks in war.
Science Magazine
How bad could Europe’s energy crisis get this winter?
Adam Pankratz (Sauder School of Business) gave comments on Europe’s energy crisis.
Al Jazeera
If you're reading this, you're probably using scrubs too much
Dermatology clinical instructor Dr. Monica Li explained the purpose of skin exfoliation.
Refinery29 (Germany)
B.C. deal for doctors expected to include better compensation model
Family practice professor Dr. Rita McCracken discussed what a better compensation model for doctors could look like.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
BC Wildfire Service warns season not yet over amid drought
Forestry professor Dr. Robert Guy said droughts are more problematic to forest health during the spring, when growth occurs.
Canadian Press via InfoTel
Small B.C. island floats new model of rural education
Education professor Dr. Leyton Schnellert said each rural community has individual strengths and challenges that require customized education solutions.
National Observer
The next COVID wave is already starting in Canada. Here's why this one should be different
Evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto gave comments on COVID case counts in B.C.
Postmedia via National Post, Ottawa Citizen, Edmonton Sun
Why gas is more expensive even though the price of oil has remained steady
Dr. Werner Antweiler (Sauder School of Business) explained why gas is more expensive even though the price of oil has remained steady.
CTV
Beyond the birds and bees: How new services and tech are helping us make babies in unexpected ways
Urology professor Dr. Ryan Flannigan explain how artificial intelligence is advancing fertility treatments.
Global via Q107
Young Canadians go to school longer for jobs that pay less, and then face soaring home prices
Dr. Paul Kershaw (school of population and public health) wrote about how young Canadians go to school longer for jobs that pay less, and then face soaring home prices.
Globe and Mail
I used to be a regular blood donor, but volunteers don’t seem to be a focus for CBS any more
Geography adjunct professor Dr. Tom Koch wrote about his experiences donating blood.
Globe and Mail
Hundreds gather across B.C. to honour children lost to residential schools
Students, their families and staff held an intergenerational walk at UBC to show their commitment to truth and reconciliation on Orange Shirt Day. Hosted by UBC’s faculty of applied science and faculty of land and food systems, the event began with a gathering at the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre.
CBC