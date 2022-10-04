Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC celebrates groundbreaking for new student recreation centre Media Advisories

Today UBC celebrates groundbreaking for construction of the new Student Recreation Centre North.

The facility, expected to open in late 2024, demonstrates UBC’s commitment to wellbeing by meeting the growing need from community members for more recreation and gym space. It will include a four-story fitness centre, three gymnasiums, an indoor track and many other amenities.

The university will mark the occasion with a special ceremony at the site of ‘Rec North.’ Media are welcome to attend.

Event: Student Recreation Centre North groundbreaking ceremony

Date/Time: Tuesday, Oct. 4, 3-3:30 p.m. Reception to follow from 3:30-4 p.m.

Location: UBC Life Building, north entrance, 6138 Student Union Blvd., UBC (Map)

Parking: North Parkade, 6115 Student Union Blvd. (Map)

Event speakers:

Prof. Nancy Hermiston, University Marshal (emcee)

Prof. Santa J. Ono, President

Eshana Banghu, AMS President

Kavie Toor, Managing Director, Athletics and Recreation

Post-event interview opportunities:

Jennifer Sanguinetti , Managing Director, Infrastructure Development

, Managing Director, Infrastructure Development Kavie Toor , Managing Director, Athletics and Recreation

, Managing Director, Athletics and Recreation Eshana Bhangu, President, UBC Alma Mater Society

Note: Prof. Santa J. Ono will speak as part of the formal program but will not be available for media interviews.

Assignment editors: Please arrive at least 20 minutes early to set up cameras.

Student Recreation Centre North fast facts

Size: 101,000 square feet of indoor floor area over four levels

Estimated value: $67.5 million

Architect: SHAPE Architecture

Construction to begin: October 2022

Anticipated opening: November 2024

Features: 3 gymnasium courts, 4-story fitness centre including strength and cardio equipment, functional training and multipurpose spaces, walk-run-roll track, personal training studio

Link to fly-through video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e2caP1oy6hQ

Link to download images: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/zl8jtrm3limx6ne/AAARmr53LkyDbTZMDl_gWDpva?dl=0