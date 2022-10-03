UBC In The News
Endangered southern resident orca numbers drop from 74 to 73
Media mentioned a study led by Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries PhD student Fanny Couture which found that the endangered southern resident killer whales haven’t been getting enough to eat since 2018.
Associated Press via WRAL, NBC King 5
Yes, spreading kindness could make you healthier
Research by psychology professor Dr. Lynn Alden found that sharing kindness can be therapeutic to people living with anxiety disorders.
Word in Black
Can’t sleep? Try sniffing lover’s shirt – study says it's similar to sleep supplement
A 2020 UBC psychology study found that people who slept in the presence of clothes exposed to their partner’s scent had a higher sleep efficiency.
Daily Express
Reducing substance-use stigma
Nursing professor Dr. Colleen Varcoe discussed a new toolkit developed at UBC and Western which aims to promote better health care for those experiencing substance use stigma.
CKNW Jill Bennett Show
UBC researcher examines COVID-19 through West End seniors’ eyes
Interdisciplinary studies PhD student Callista Ottoni discussed her research which used photography to study the experiences of West End seniors during the peak of pandemic-era lockdowns.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, OCanada
Debate over book bans in classrooms highlights limitations of school trustees' role, experts say
Education professor emeritus Dr. Charles Ungerleider and professor Dr. Jason Ellis commented on the control that elected school boards have over classroom curriculum.
CBC
Restoring the environment after a forest fire is essential for First Nations
Forestry PhD candidate Sarah Dickson-Hoyle discussed the need for collaboration and reconciliation with First Nation groups to plan for wildfire restoration.
ICI Radio-Canada
Do I need an air purifier for indoor entertaining at this stage of the pandemic?
Mechanical engineering professor Dr. Steven Rogak commented on the efficacy of air purifiers in removing the COVID virus.
Globe and Mail
BC Wildfire Service warns season not yet over amid drought
Forestry professor Dr. Robert Guy said droughts are more problematic to forest health during the spring, when growth occurs.
Canadian Press via Peterborough Examiner, Penticton Herald, Pique Newsmagazine
Another Jan. 6? Bolsonaro attacks Brazil’s election, raising fears of violence
Political science professor Dr. Max Cameron (school of public policy and global affairs) commented on the first round of Brazil’s federal elections.
Global
Beyond the birds and bees: How new services and tech are helping us make babies in unexpected ways
Urology professor Dr. Ryan Flannigan discussed using artificial intelligence to advance fertility treatments.
Global
How Canada's empty offices could get a second chance
School of community and regional planning professor Dr. Penny Gurstein said COVID sped up the trend toward more flexible working arrangements that’s been going on for a while.
CTV
Vancouver gas prices hit record high for 2nd day in a row
Dr. Werner Antweiler (Sauder School of Business) described the current spike in gas prices.
CTV
The Haida’s fight to save their centuries-old ‘trees of life’
Forestry professors Dr. Suzanne Simard and Dr. Teresa (Sm’hayetsk) Ryan were mentioned about making Haida Gwaii a UNESCO Biosphere Protected Area Reserve.
Waterloo Region Record
B.C. housing plan great 'in theory' but questions linger: Experts
Dr. Paul Kershaw (school of population and public health) gave comments on pledges that intend to bolster housing supply and discourage property flipping.
Yahoo
Intergenerational march at UBC on Orange Shirt Day
Students, their families and staff held an intergenerational walk at UBC to show their commitment to truth and reconciliation on Orange Shirt Day. Hosted by UBC’s faculty of applied science and faculty of land and food systems, the event began with a gathering at the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre.
Xinhua, Global, CTV (5:36 mark), Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Glacier Media via New Westminster Record, Tri-CIty News, Squamish Chief, Delta Optimist, Black Press via Surrey Now Leader, Cloverdale Reporter
Chief urges reflection about residential schools on Truth and Reconciliation Day
Linc Kesler, a residential school and Indigenous identity expert at UBC, commented on the significance of the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
Canadian Press via Global, Sudbury.com, Sylvan Lake News, Battlefords Now, Durham Radio News, Lethbridge News Now
Vernon lawyers breaking down barriers to justice
UBCO student Abigail Comeau commented being an Indigenous student pursuing law.
Vernon Morning Star