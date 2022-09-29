UBC In The News
The “wonderful net” protecting whales and dolphins from deep-sea brain damage
Canadian Geographic discussed new research by UBC zoologists Drs. Margo Lillie and Robert Shadwick, and Dr. Wayne Vogl, professor in the UBC department of cellular and physiological sciences, investigating why whales and dolphins don’t get brain damage when they swim.
Canadian Geographic
Under water: Is the real estate industry waking up to ‘climate risk’?
Global News mentioned a study led by finance professor Dr. Markus Baldauf (UBC Sauder School of Business) which found that people are likely to pay less for a property with a higher risk of flooding or other climate change-related damage.
Global
Sky-high gas prices in B.C. are result of refinery issues in Alberta, U.S., experts say
Dr. Werner Antweiler (UBC Sauder School of Business) gave comments on rising gas prices in B.C., saying unexpected shutdown of oil refineries in Alberta and the US caused the price spike.
CBC
Truth and Reconciliation Day: 'It's interesting who gets erased from history' Métis poet in New West shares story
UBC creative writing adjunct professor Dr. Jónína Kirton spoke about intergenerational trauma and her Métis identity ahead of National Day of Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30.
New Westminster Record
Little good news for goods movement on the horizon
Dr. Werner Antweiler (UBC Sauder School of Business) discussed why he doesn’t think the global supply chains will smooth out any time soon, despite the fall of shipping costs this past summer.
Business In Vancouver
What’s missing in the municipality: Why does Burnaby’s council lack diversity?
Andrea Reimer, an adjunct professor at the UBC school of public policy and global affairs, was quoted discussing the representation in Burnaby’s city council.
Burnaby Beacon
Metro Vancouver gas prices set to top North American record
Dr. Werner Antweiler (UBC Sauder School of Business) gave comments on the rise in gas prices in Metro Vancouver due to a West Coast gas supply problem.
Glacier Media via Alberta Prime Times
Made in Canada health-care initiative launches in Europe
Dr. Barb Pesut, a UBCO nursing professor, discussed the NavCARE initiative, launched in 2014 with researchers from UBC Okanagan’s school of nursing and the University of Alberta’s faculty of nursing, which was created to help older persons living with declining health age safely in their homes.
Castanet
Why are people upset that COVID restrictions have ended?
Evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto commented on the reasons why people are taking to social media to voice their anger and frustration with the federal government’s decision to scrap COVID-19 travel rules.
CKNW Mornings with Simi
We tend to underestimate our future expenses – here’s one way to prevent that
Dr. David Hardisty, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, co-authored an op-ed about a recent study which found that people often under-predict their future spending by about C$400 per month.
The Conversation
India’s policy of multi-alignment tested amid ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict
Dr. Swaran Singh, a visiting professor at UBC’s department of political science, discussed how India’s foreign policy is working amid multiple global political events and conflicts.
Global Times
Stop telling students to ‘narrow down’ their topic
Dr. Christopher Rea, a professor in UBC’s department of Asian studies, helps explain why students shouldn’t be encouraged to ‘narrow down’ their research topic and why we should instead create a climate for exploration.
Inside Higher Ed
Canada releases strategy to extend permanent residency transition
UBCO director of global engagement Philipp Reichert commented on the federal government’s newly released strategy to extend opportunities for transition from temporary to permanent residency.
The PIE News