New Student Strategic Plan introduced at UBC

The University of British Columbia has formally introduced the first Student Strategic Plan (SSP) in Canada.

“The goal of the UBC Student Strategic Plan is fundamentally to recognize that students are at the centre of all we do at UBC. We want to foster their learning, connection, access and experience so they can thrive while on campus and beyond. The SSP significantly enhances and reinforces existing frameworks to help our students achieve their goals,” said UBC President and Vice-Chancellor Santa Ono.

The SSP was developed between late 2019 and early 2021, when students, campus partners, faculty, and staff were invited to share their priorities through listening sessions, virtual town halls, and surveys.

While COVID-19 delayed the plan’s official launch to the UBC community, the Vice President, Students portfolio continued development of the plan, remaining focused on the commitments to students and addressing their evolving needs.

“We want to make sure this plan is shaped by students and that it’s flexible enough to adapt to their changing needs,” said Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Principal at UBC Okanagan, Lesley Cormack. “The UBC Student Strategic Plan captures students’ priorities and guides the university’s efforts to make sure that every student at both campuses can access all that the university has to offer, grow as individuals, and make a difference in the world around them.”

“Our objective for students is to provide them with an environment where they can develop in meaningful ways, and build competencies to make purposeful contributions. The SSP is a living plan and we will be agile in its application,” said Vice-President, Students, Ainsley Carry. “In the year ahead, we will focus on equity, diversity, inclusion, affordability, health and wellbeing, first year experience, accessibility, and career development for students.”

The UBC Student Strategic Plan represents the university’s commitment to foster an unparalleled student experience through three areas:

Transformative learning reinforced through local and global engagement. Wellbeing for people, places and our planet. Connections within and across campus and communities.

Highlights of how these commitments have translated into action to date include cross-campus initiatives like:

“No matter which campus they study at, all are UBC students, and one of our main goals is to foster a sense of connection across our faculties, campuses, and learning sites around the province,” said Associate Vice-President, Students at UBC Okanagan, Dale Mullings.

More than 65,000 students from more than 150 countries attend the university’s two campuses in Vancouver and Kelowna.

For more information about the SSP, click here. For more information on how the plan is being put into action, click here