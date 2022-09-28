UBC In The News

'Perplexing problem': Whale mystery solved by B.C. scientists

UBC zoologists Drs. Margo Lillie and Robert Shadwick, and Dr. Wayne Vogl, professor in the UBC department of cellular and physiological sciences, discussed their research into why whales don’t get brain damage when they swim.
Glacier Media via Richmond NewsPowell River PeakNorth Shore NewsVancouver Is AwesomeDelta OptimistPiqueCastanetTri-City News

UBC researcher develops plastic alternative from forest waste

Dr. Feng Jiang, assistant professor in the UBC department of wood science, discussed developing a cellulose film that is as strong as plastic but is biodegradable.
Radio-CanadaCBC On The CoastCanadian Biomass Magazine, Glacier Media via Richmond NewsSquamish ChiefBusiness in VancouverCastanetPrince George CitizenNorth Shore NewsDelta OptimistTri-City NewsBurnaby NowPowell River Peak

‘The greatest source of inequality in Canada’: An expert on tackling housing affordability

Dr. Paul Kershaw, associate professor in the school of population and public health, discussed Generation Squeeze’s report on housing unaffordability in Ontario and the inequality in the Canadian housing market.
TVO

Hurricane Ian gives Ron DeSantis his toughest test—and golden opportunity

UBC political scientist Dr. Paul Quirk commented on the dynamics Florida Governor Ron DeSantis may face when working with the Biden administration in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
Newsweek

B.C. is the most unaffordable province for housing in Canada

Geography PhD candidate Craig Jones, and associate director of the Housing Research Collaborative, discussed housing unaffordability in B.C.
CKNW Weekend Mornings with Raji Sohal

Here's what the BC Liberal Party may change its name to

Political science professor Dr. Gerald Baier commented on the BC Liberal Party’s announcement that they are considering changing their name to BC United.
iHeartRadio

Metro Vancouver gas prices set to top North American record

Energy economist Dr. Werner Antweiler (UBC Sauder School of Business) gave comments on the rise in gas prices in Metro Vancouver due to a west coast gas supply problem.
Glacier Media via Burnaby NowNew Westminster Record

Train of Starlink satellites make appearance in Okanagan night sky

Dr. Aaron Boley, professor in the UBC department of physics and astronomy, commented on SpaceX launching batches of roughly 40 to 50 satellites weekly into low-earth orbit and why we’re able to see them.
Castanet

Tsleil-Waututh journalist appointed as Asper visiting professor at UBC

Award-winning Tsleil-Waututh journalist Andrea Crossan will take up a new role teaching the next wave of reporters at UBC.
Yahoo NewsPenticton Herald