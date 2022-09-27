UBC In The News
The fate of your food rests with Canada’s native bees
Jennifer Lipka, an MSc student in the faculty of land and food systems, discussed her research into how native bees are impacted by changes in land use, climate change and pollution.
National Observer
I’m a brain expert – here’s the three ways you can maintain ‘peak’ health
Media cited a UBC study which found that regular aerobic exercise boosts the size of the hippocampus.
The Sun
HIV spike among B.C. drug users associated with COVID-19 lockdown, research says
Dr. Jeffrey Joy, assistant professor in the UBC department of medicine, discussed his research which found reduced access to HIV services during COVID-19 lockdowns in BC was associated with a sharp increase in HIV transmission among some drug users.
The Canadian Press via CityNews
UBC looking for four-legged participants for new study
Faculty of land and food systems assistant professor Dr. Alexandra Protopopova discussed the UBC Human-Animal Interaction Lab and its public call for dogs to take part in its research.
Global News
Is the UK heading for a winter of civil unrest?
UBC philosophy professor Dr. Kimberley Brownlee commented on the principles and mechanisms of democracy amid the criticism of UK Prime Minister Liz Truss.
GQ Magazine
Taiwan marks deadly but seminal 1999 earthquake
UBC professor of structural and earthquake engineering Dr. Tony Yang discussed changes to the building code and other impacts in the aftermath of Taiwan’s deadly 1999 Jiji Earthquake.
VOA News
Cutting-edge blood cancer treatment with shorter wait times on the horizon for Canadians
Madeline Lauener, a PhD student in the UBC department of pathology and laboratory medicine, discussed her personal experience with cancer and current work on a therapy that uses a patient’s own immune T-cells to detect and kill cancer cells.
The Globe and Mail
Globe Climate: Why getting women and girls in the fishing boat is good for the environment
Dr. Rashid Sumaila, professor in the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries and the school of public policy and global affairs, commented on sustainable fishing.
The Globe and Mail: Globe Climate Newsletter
BC’s big trees protection Is toothless. Government knew it
UBC faculty of forestry PhD student Ira Sutherland discussed the the Special Tree Protection Regulation and the need for lower tree diameter thresholds and protections.
The Tyee
Tsleil-Waututh journalist appointed as Asper visiting professor at UBC
Award-winning Tsleil-Waututh journalist Andrea Crossan will take up a new role teaching the next wave of reporters at UBC.
North Shore News, Burnaby Now
Artwork from prisons gives glimpse into lives of incarcerated people: ‘we’re still human’
Hundreds of pieces of artwork created by individuals incarcerated in federal prisons across B.C. and the Yukon, and received by a UBC team, are now showcased at a gallery in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver.
Yahoo News