UBC In The News
HIV spike among B.C. drug users associated with COVID-19-related service closures, research says
Dr. Jeffrey Joy, assistant professor in the UBC department of medicine, discussed his research which found reduced access to HIV services during COVID-19 lockdowns in BC was associated with a sharp increase in HIV transmission among some drug users.
The Canadian Press via CBC, The (Toronto) Star, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Global News, National Post, CTV, CFAX 1070, and Glacier Media via Castanet News, Vancouver is Awesome, New Westminster Record, Sechelt / Gibsons Coast Reporter, Delta Optimist, Powell River Peak, Alaska Highway News, Bowen Island Undercurrent, Pique NewsMagazine, Squamish Chief, North Shore News, Dawson Creek Mirror
Kokanee salmon research
Dr. Scott Hinch, professor in the UBC faculty of forestry, discussed his research on the impact of climate change on kokannee salmon.
CBC Radio One (1:07:40)
The science of a city's summer smells
Davi de Ferreyro Monticelli, a PhD student in the UBC department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences discussed driving a mobile air pollution lab around the city as part of UBC’s “Smell Vancouver” program.
CBC Quirks and Quarks
UBC researcher develops plastic alternative from forest waste
Dr. Feng Jiang, assistant professor in the UBC department of wood science, discussed developing a cellulose film that is as strong as plastic but is biodegradable.
Vancouver Sun via MSN
'Earning their Ph-Dog': B.C. researchers seek canines for cognition study
Faculty of land and food systems assistant professor Dr. Alexandra Protopopova discussed the UBC Human-Animal Interaction Lab and its public call for dogs to take part in its research.
CTV
Could a pill replace insulin shots for diabetics?
UBC land and food systems professor Dr. Anubhav Pratap-Singh and team are developing oral insulin tablets that can replace daily insulin injections.
KOAA-TV (Pueblo, CO), KERO-TV (Bakersfield, CA), KXLF-TV (Butte, MT), KBZK-TV (Bozeman, MT), KATC-TV (Lafayette, LA), KIVI-TV (Nampa, ID), WGBA-TV (Green Bay, WI), KSBY-TV (San Luis Obispo, CA), WKBW-TV (Buffalo, NY), KJRH-TV (Tulsa, OK)
Study sheds light on why whales do not get brain damage when they swim
Dr. Robert Shadwick, professor emeritus in the UBC department of zoology, and Dr. Wayne Vogl, professor in the UBC department of cellular and physiological sciences, discussed their research into the purpose of special networks of blood vessels in cetacean brains.
PA Media via Daily Mail, RTÉ,Yahoo News UK, The Independent, Wimbledon Guardian, Isle of Wight County Press, The Reading Chronicle, Lancashire Telegraph, Belfast Telegraph, Wandsworth Times, South Wales Guardian
Smaller, slower and less effective
Dr. Michelle Tseng, assistant professor in the UBC departments of botany and zoology, discussed her work which found warmer temperatures can lead to smaller butterflies that collect less pollen and visit fewer flowers.
Inside Climate News
How boards can close the climate change gap
Dr. Carol Liao, associate professor in the Peter A. Allard School of Law, discussed predicting the magnitude of climate-related risk for companies, saying there’s no precise way to do it.
Fortune
This farmer-turned-biologist wants to put Quebec’s truffles on the culinary map
Shannon Berch, associate member in the UBC department of botany, discussed growing truffles at the UBC research farm.
The Globe and Mail
Every 22 minutes a Canadian woman dies of a heart attack. Most of those deaths are preventable
Dr. Karin Humphries, associate professor in the UBC department of medicine, discussed gender and sex differences in the diagnosis, treatment and outcomes of patients with cardiovascular disease.
CBC
Watch out for the quiet ones – The smartest raccoons are the most docile
Dr. Sarah Benson-Amram, assistant professor in the UBC departments of zoology and forest and conservation sciences, was part of the team that studied raccoons’ personality and how it related to their ability to solve puzzles.
CBC Quirks and Quarks
B.C. rural health advocates launching initiative to help solve health-care issues
Dr. Jude Kornelsen, assistant professor in the UBC department of family practice, discussed health-care challenges in small towns compared with urban centres.
Global News
The City of Merritt is testing out a four day work week
Dr. Christopher McLeod, associate professor at the UBC school of population and public health, commented on the four-day work week, saying it could work, but is not practical for every industry.
CityNews
Months-long waits for breast biopsies 'unacceptable,' says B.C. doctor
Dr. Paula Gordon, clinical professor in the UBC department of radiology, commented on wait times for breast biopsies, saying they are “unacceptable.”
CTV
Concussion is more than sports injuries: Who's at risk and how Canadian researchers are seeking better diagnostics and treatments
Dr. Cheryl Wellington, professor in the UBC department of pathology and laboratory medicine, co-wrote about who gets concussions as well as concussion prevention, diagnosis and treatment.
The Conversation via Yahoo Canada
B.C.'s university, college students scrounging to pay for it all
Media discussed food insecurity and the approach UBC is taking to support students who are facing affordability and food security issues.
Vancouver Sun
Sharing stories and making connections at Lake Country Museum & Archives
Media discussed UBC Anthropology student Deana Asham’s work as a member of the Lake Country Museum & Archives collections committee.
Lake Country Calendar