UBC In The News
Shy raccoons are better learners than bold ones, study finds
Dr. Sarah Benson-Amram, assistant professor in the UBC departments of zoology and forest and conservation sciences, discussed problem-solving raccoons in cities.
The New York Times
The purpose of dolphins’ mysterious brain net may finally be understood
Dr. Robert Shadwick, professor emeritus in the UBC department of zoology, and Dr. Wayne Vogl, professor in the UBC department of cellular and physiological sciences, discussed their research into the purpose of special networks of blood vessels in cetacean brains.
Scientific American, New Scientist, The Independent, Evening Standard, Earth.com
Meet the marvelous creatures that bring soil to life
Dr. Sue Grayston, professor of soil microbial ecology in the UBC faculty of forestry, discussed the connection between soil animals and microorganisms, and trees.
National Geographic (subscription)
UBC researchers embark on voyage to study how climate change affects tiny ocean creature
Alexis Bahl, a doctoral student in the department of department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences and the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, discussed her voyage to the Southern Ocean to study salp migration.
Vancouver Sun, The Province
Western University and UBC launch ‘action kit’ to fight substance use stigma
Media quoted Dr. Colleen Varcoe and Dr. Annette Browne, professors in the UBC school of nursing, discussing their action kit of resources for health care providers in order to help combat substance use stigma.
Global News, India Education Diary
Better understanding long COVID
Dr. Chris Carlsten, professor in the UBC department of medicine, discussed new research which found that long COVID patients can show signs of autoimmune disease a year after catching COVID-19.
CTV
Greenspace less accessible to millennials and the poor across Canadian cities
Jessica Quinton, a UBC forestry doctoral student, discussed new UBC research which looked at whether socio-economic and demographic factors played into greenspace availability.
Black Press Media via Abbotsford News, Courtenay / Comox Valley Record, Fort St. James Caledonia Courier, Haida Gwaii Observer, Nelson Star, Parksville/Qualicum Beach News, Quesnel, Cariboo Observer, Smithers, Interior News, Surrey Now-Leader, The Morning Star (Vernon, BC)
UBCO researchers analyzing how people use emojis to decode online meaning
UBCO doctoral student Rebecca Godard and Dr. Susan Holtzman, UBCO associate professor of psychology, have published a multidimensional lexicon of emojis, to help researchers better understand emojis.
InfoTel News
People with skin conditions face stigma. Monkeypox has made it worse.
Dr. Mark Schaller, professor in the UBC department of psychology, discussed how health fears can exacerbate prejudices toward those who look different.
The Washington Post
The 'super-deep' royal diamonds revealing Earth's secrets
Dr. Maya Kopylova, professor in the UBC department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, discussed the process of obtaining samples of diamonds for research.
BBC
The flower industry has a thorny environmental problem — and plastic is just part of it
Dr. Kai Chan, professor in the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability and the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, discussed theenvironmental impacts of the industrial farming of flowers.
CBC What on Earth
High housing prices puts ownership beyond the reach of most millennials
School of population and public health associate professor Dr. Paul Kershaw discussed housing affordability in Canada.
The (Toronto) Star (subscription)
FIRST READING: To countries considering legal euthanasia, Canada a model of what not to do
Dr. Tim Stainton, professor in the UBC school of social work, commented on the Canadian assisted dying regime as an existential threat to people who are disabled.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, National Post, Montreal Gazette,Cochrane Times-Post, Drayton Valley Western Review, Sarnia This Week, North Bay Nugget, Grande Prairie Daily Herald-Tribune, Strathroy Age Dispatch
‘Bare shelves:’ 1 month later, children’s painkiller shortage persists in parts of B.C.
Dr. Anna Wolak, clinical assistant professor in the UBC faculty of medicine, and Barbara Gobis, director of the UBC pharmacists clinic, discussed a shortage of liquid ibuprofen and acetaminophen products for children in B.C.
Global News
University scholars analyze earthquake risk
Brett Gilley, associate professor of teaching in the UBC department of department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, discussed the potential occurrence of magnitude eight or nine earthquakes in the Pacific Northwest.
Fairchild TV
Did you know melanoma can develop on the scalp? Experts reveal key warning signs
Dr. Harvey Lui, professor in the UBC department of dermatology and skin science, discussed melanoma, saying skin cancer can develop anywhere.
Yahoo Canada
Has Lindsey Graham cost Republicans the midterms?
Dr. Paul Quirk, professor in the UBC department of political science, commented on the potential effect of US senator Lindsey Graham’s proposed nationwide abortion law on Republican voters.
Newsweek
Art to go: Vancouver’s first art vending machine aims to boost local artists
Crystal Lau, public engagement specialist at UBC, discussed launching Vancouver’s first art vending machine to in part make art more accessible for people.
Vancouver Sun
"Everyone is invited": You can take dozens of free courses at UBC right now
Media highlighted UBC’s collaboration with online learning platform EdX to offer free online courses in a variety of subjects.
Daily Hive
UBC Okanagan, Nechako Commons tops Thompson Okanagan Commercial Building Awards
UBC Okanagan Nechako Commons of Kelowna was named the Judges Choice Best Overall Winner at the 11th edition of the Thompson Okanagan Commercial Building Awards.
Kelowna Capital News
Pat McGeer, UBC basketball legend, distinguished neuroscientist and B.C. cabinet minister, dead at age 95
Media published an obituary of Patrick McGeer, who helped UBC defeat the Harlem Globetrotters, and later became a B.C. cabinet minister and neuroscientist.
The Globe and Mail