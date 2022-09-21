UBC In The News
Latin American immigrants increasingly settling in Kelowna but affordable housing a barrier: Study
Dr. Carlos Teixeira, UBCO geography professor, discussed his new study which examined barriers to Latin American immigrants settling in Kelowna.
Vancouver Sun
These B.C. researchers want to study your dog
Faculty of land and food systems assistant professor Dr. Alexandra Protopopova discussed the UBC Human-Animal Interaction Lab and its public call for dogs to take part in its research.
Global News, CityNews, Glacier Media via The Prince George Citizen, Powell River Peak, Bowen Island Undercurrent, Vancouver is Awesome, New Westminster Record, Squamish Chief, Delta Optimist, Burnaby Now, Pique NewsMagazine, Sechelt / Gibsons Coast Reporter
Study looks into equitable greenspace distribution in Victoria and Canadian cities
Jessica Quinton, a UBC forestry doctoral student, discussed new UBC research which looked at whether socio-economic and demographic factors played into greenspace availability.
Black Press Media via Oak Bay News, Vancouver Island Free Daily, Goldstream News Gazette, Sidney, Peninsula News Review, Saanich News, Sooke News Mirror, Victoria News
Public considers calf age in views on slaughter
Dr. Marina von Keyserlingk, professor in the UBC faculty of land and food systems, discussed her recent study which aimed to assess public attitudes toward how surplus dairy calves are managed.
The Western Producer
Research Review: Dr. Julia Harten
Dr. Julia Harten, assistant professor in the UBC school of community and regional planning, discussed her research on China’s shared rental market, and her experience with “bed rentals” in urban cities.
CiTR
The fear of public places in the age of COVID: Is it agoraphobia or something else?
Dr. Steven Taylor, professor in the UBC department of psychiatry, discussed people’s resilience to COVID-related anxiety.
Los Angeles Times
Enoki mushrooms recalled in B.C. for 2nd time this month
Food safety engineering associate professor Dr. Siyun Wang discussed Listeria contamination of Enoki mushrooms, saying there is no precise step to eliminate the pathogen and advising food processors to conduct thorough checks.
CBC via Yahoo Canada
Why the unconventional bedtime tale Goodnight Moon endures 75 years on
Dr. Theresa Rogers, professor in the UBC department of language and literacy education, commented on children’s books, saying they tend to centre on innocence.
CBC
Worst marriage ever: The story of Jason and Medea
Dr. Florence Yoon, associate professor in the UBC department of ancient Mediterranean and near Eastern studies, discussed the ancient Greek story of Jason and Medea.
CBC
Causes and solutions for healthcare worker burnout
Dr. Farinaz Havaei, assistant professor in the school of nursing, discussed healthcare burnout including factors and what needs to improve in the healthcare system.
CBC BC Today (27:30)
Food prices soaring, even as inflation cools
Dr. Matias Margulis, assistant professor in the UBC school of public policy and global affairs and faculty of land and food systems, commented on increased food prices globally.
CBC BC Today (14:50)
Fourth year of hemlock looper outbreak threatens trees in Vancouver
Dr. Richard Hamelin, professor in the department of forest and conservation sciences, discussed the damage caused to hemlock trees by lambdina fiscellarialarvae, or hemlock loopers.
Radio-Canada
Musk and interest rate hikes
Peter A. Allard School of Law assistant professor Dr. Hassan Ahmad discussed the legal basis of Elon Musk’s wanting to retract his offer to buy Twitter, in advance of a hearing to take place in October before the Delaware Chancery Court.
Fairchild TV
Dan Fumano: Vancouver and Surrey face long ballots, crowded fields
Dr. Gerald Baier, associate professor in the UBC department of political science, commented on the Surrey mayoral contest.
Vancouver Sun
COVID-19: How to read B.C. CDC data on deaths and other numbers
Evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto commented on the reasons why COVID deaths are under-reported.
Vancouver Sun, The Province
As Chinook salmon get thinner and fewer, southern resident killer whales struggle to find enough food
Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries doctoral student Fanny Couture discussed her research into the decline of southern resident killer whales and their primary source of food, Chinook salmon.
The Conversation via Yahoo Canada
Three ways to help the world
Dr. Yves Tiberghien, professor in the UBC department of political science, co-wrote about how to navigate a world in shock, including facing interacting food, energy, climate, and economic shocks with pragmatism
Khaleej Times
How a 20-year-old student in Canada became a Ukrainian war correspondent with a global following
UBC political science undergraduate Anastasiia Lapatina discussed her work as anational reporter for The Kyiv Independent reporting the war in Ukraine.
The (Toronto) Star
UBC students face a food insecurity crisis. Here's what's being done about it
Media discussed food insecurity and the approach UBC is taking to support students who are facing affordability and food security issues.
Vancouver is Awesome
The 10 best places in Vancouver to watch the leaves turn colour this fall
UBC campus, and the Botanical Garden, was featured as one of the 10 best places in Vancouver to see fall foliage this autumn.
Daily Hive
This is the house that collaboration is building
Drs. Peter Zandstra, Dena Shahriari, and Kelly McNagny, researchers in the UBC school of biomedical engineering, discussed the school, which they hope will become a space for collaboration.
Research2Reality