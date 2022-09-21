UBC experts on new census data

Statistics Canada has released 2021 census data on housing and Indigenous peoples across Canada. UBC experts are available to comment.
Dr. Penny Gurstein
Professor Emeritus, School of Community and Regional Planning
- Homelessness, affordable housing, community planning and development
Craig E. Jones
Associate Director, Housing Assessment Resource Tools, Peter A. Allard School of Law and doctoral student, Department of Geography
- Housing census data, rental housing, home ownership, housing affordability, household characteristics
Dr. Charles Menzies
Professor, Department of Anthropology
- Indigenous issues
Margot Young
Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law
- Housing justice, right to housing, municipal authority, impact on equity groups, homelessness, gender housing equality, constitutional division of powers, federal housing strategy