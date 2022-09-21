Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on new census data Media Advisories

Statistics Canada has released 2021 census data on housing and Indigenous peoples across Canada. UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. Penny Gurstein

Professor Emeritus, School of Community and Regional Planning

Tel: 604-319-0242

Email: penny.gurstein@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Homelessness, affordable housing, community planning and development

Craig E. Jones

Associate Director, Housing Assessment Resource Tools, Peter A. Allard School of Law and doctoral student, Department of Geography

Telephone: 604-827-5672

Interview language(s): English

Housing census data, rental housing, home ownership, housing affordability, household characteristics

*Unavailable September 21, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on September 22

Dr. Charles Menzies

Professor, Department of Anthropology

Cell: 604-318-2504

Email: charles.menzies@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Indigenous issues

Margot Young

Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law

Tel: 604-822-9685

Email: myoung@law.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English