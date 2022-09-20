UBC In The News
UBC study finds climate change could cause butterflies to shrink, raising pollination concerns
Dr. Michelle Tseng, professor in the UBC departments of botany and zoology, discussed her work with UBC alum Erez Büyükyilmaz which found warmer temperatures can lead to smaller butterflies that collect less pollen and visit fewer flowers.
Vancouver Sun
Peter McKnight: Research shows risk of harm, lack of benefits from compulsory drug treatment
An op-ed mentioned research by Dr. Evan Wood, professor in the UBC department of medicine, which found 78 per cent of systematic reviews analyzed failed to detect any positive impact from compulsory drug treatment.
Vancouver Sun
Chasing rainbows: Can adding colour to your make-up bag make you happier?
Media referenced a UBC Sauder School of Business study which found green and blue colours can improve cognitive performance, compared to the colour red.
Harpers Bazaar Arabia
After 100 years, insulin delivery needs an upgrade
UBC land and food systems professor Dr. Anubhav Pratap-Singh and team are developing oral insulin tablets that can replace daily insulin injections.
Research2Reality
Separating sports by sex doesn’t make sense
Dr. Michela Musto commented on separating sports teams by sex, saying the practice is “backwards” and the relationship between sex and athletic capability is not so cut-and-dried.
The Atlantic (subscription)
Hundreds of Americans will die from COVID today
Dr. Steven Taylor, a professor in the UBC department of psychiatry, commented on human adaptability to threats, and the psychology of pandemics.
The Atlantic (subscription)
Take it easy on your dog
Faculty of land and food systems professor Dr. Alexandra Protopopova commented on the ineffectiveness of aversive dog training.
Undark via The Atlantic (subscription), Ars Technica
Cantonese is a Chinese dialect with an uncertain future. Meet those working to preserve it through podcasts, documentaries, and even rap
Lecturer in the UBC department of Asian studies Raymond Pai discussed his efforts to share Cantonese with a wider audience, including his podcast Chatty Cantonese.
South China Morning Post
Continuity and change: What experts expect for the reign of King Charles III
English language and literature lecturer Dr. Sarika Bose discussed King Charles III’s laying the foundation for his legacy, including overcoming his public image as a prince outshone by his first wife and his mother.
Canadian Press via Global News, 91.5 The Beat, 620 CKRM, The (Toronto) Star, Winnipeg Free Press, Glacier Media via The Prince George Citizen. Delta Optimist, Thompson Citizen, Powell River Peak, and, Squamish Chief, Lakeland Today, The Hamilton Spectator (Hamilton, ON)
Patrolling the Salish sea: How B.C.'s whale protection unit keeps marine mammals safe by keeping humans away
Dr. Andrew Trites, professor in the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, discussed distance laws in place to keep whales safe from boats.
CBC via Yahoo News
How the century-old history of the Okanagan's bold fruit labels is being kept fresh
Dr. David Jefferess, professor in the UBCO faculty of creative and critical studies, discussed the colonial legacy of fruit-growing in the Okanagan.
CBC
Brownstein: Doctor prescribes another path toward dealing with depression
Dr. Melissa Lem, clinical assistant professor in the department of family practice, discussed PaRx, Canada’s national nature prescription programs, and the health benefits of nature.
Montreal Gazette
NDP leadership challenger Anjali Appadurai's campaign is under investigation by Elections BC
Political science professor Dr. Gerald Baier commented on the way party leadership races occur.
Global News
Zombie-proof your writing: tips for making the conceptual concrete
UBC doctoral student Y.Z. Frankel was quoted on tips to make conceptual language more concrete for readers, including getting rid of “zombie nouns” or nominalizations.
University Affairs
Lake Country man spots Starlink satellites over Falkland
Dr. Aaron Boley, professor in the UBC department of physics and astronomy, commented on an image of what appeared to show a Starlink satellite train.
iNFOnews.ca
As Queen Elizabeth’s corgis find a new home, a lesson for seniors concerned that their pets will outlive them
Dr. Stanley Coren, professor emeritus in the UBC department of psychology, discussed rehoming dogs, saying it isn’t as traumatic for dogs as owners might think.
Zoomer Magazine
India playing its own Taiwan card on China
Narayanan (Hari) Gopalan Lakshmi, a UBC graduate student, and Dr. Yves Tiberghien, professor in the UBC department of political science, wrote about India’s relationship with Taiwan.
Asia Times
A look into how Canadian cities deal with student housing
Matthew Ramsey, director of university affairs at UBC, discussed the university’s efforts to help students find housing in Vancouver.
Glacier Media via Richmond News, Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Powell River Peak, Squamish Chief, New Westminster Record, Bowen Island Undercurrent, Tri-City News, Pique NewsMagazine, Dawson Creek Mirror, Delta Optimist, Sechelt / Gibsons Coast Reporter, Burnaby Now
UBCO receives $2.7M award to support research projects
UBCO is one of eight universities across the province that have received a combined $30 million from the BC Knowledge Development Fund
KelownaNow
UBCO is recruiting for food service workers to feed 12,000 hungry mouths
UBCO director of business operations Shannon Dunn discussed UBCO’s efforts to recruit food service workers now that students are back to in-person learning.
Castanet
UBC-based nonprofit MEDIC Foundation cuts into the heart of chronic conditions
UBC undergraduate students Anjali Menon and Madhini Vigneswaran discussed their nonprofit, MEDIC Foundation, which aims to make treatment for people diagnosed with chronic conditions more accessible and convenient
BCBusiness