Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A conversation with journalist and student Anastasiia Lapatina Media Advisories

Anastasiia Lapatina is a fourth-year UBC political science student and national reporter for The Kyiv Independent who has spent much of 2022 covering the war in Ukraine.

Before returning to UBC classes this fall, Lapatina spent the summer reporting from Kyiv, from the Polish-Ukrainian border, and from refugee centres across Ukraine. Some of her impressions are captured in Did the War End?, a Kyiv Independent podcast series she produced with Agatha Gorski and Catarina Buchatskiy. Forbes recently placed Lapatina on its European 30 under 30 list in the Media and Marketing category.

Event: The War in Ukraine: A Conversation with Anastasiia Lapatina

Date/Time: Thursday, Sept. 22, 6 p.m. (90 minutes)

Location: Aquatic Ecosystems Research Laboratory, Room 120, 2202 Main Mall, UBC (Map)

Interview opportunities:

Anastasiia Lapatina – political science student; journalist with The Kyiv Independent

Florian Gassner – associate professor of teaching, department of Central, Eastern and Northern European studies; former resident of Donetsk

The discussion will also be broadcast as a Zoom webinar. To register: https://ubc.zoom.us/meeting/register/u5cpdOuvqjwiG9JFXVhESc_z_64oLg4jsIPh