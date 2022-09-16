UBC In The News
See Which Countries Have the Most Interconnected Wildlife Preserves
Dr. Angela Brennan, research associate in the UBC Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, discussed her research which found more than 65 percent of passages between protected areas where animal movements are most concentrated remain unprotected.
Scientific American
Habitat restoration shifts predator-prey dynamics of Alberta's caribou and wolves, study says
Media referenced a UBC study which found most predators and prey used revegetated seismic lines about as much as they used unrestored lines.
CBC via Yahoo! News
Can You Learn to Love Hard Work?
The work of Dr. Adele Diamond, professor in the UBC department of psychiatry, which suggested that certain kinds of physical activities have a cognitive element, was referenced.
Freakonomics Radio
Queen remembered for ‘normalizing’ women on world stage, advancing feminism
English language and literature lecturer Sarika Bose discussed how Queen Elizabeth II “normalized” having a woman on the world stage.
Canadian Press via Global News, CityNews Ottawa, The (Toronto) Star, National Post, Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Dawson Creek Mirror, Alaska Highway News
‘It was obviously shocking in the best way possible’: Patagonia pledges profits to the Earth
Dr. Kai Chan, professor in the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability and the Institute for Oceans and Fisheries, commented on thedonation of Patagonia to an environmental non-profit, including similar actions in the company’s history.
National Observer
Warnings of a bad flu season ahead
Dr. Michael Curry, clinical professor in the UBC department of emergency medicine, discussed how to best prepare for a potential severe flu season this fall.
Global News
If You’re Reading This, You’re Probably Over-Exfoliating
Dr. Monica Li, clinical instructor in the department of dermatology & skin science, discussed exfoliation, and how often one should do it.
Refinery29
The 7 foods most likely to cause food poisoning, according to an expert
Food safety engineering professor Dr. Siyun Wang commented on foods commonly linked to E. coli and food poisoning, and how to safely prepare them.
Yahoo! Style
COVID-19 study finds 80% of kids have been infected
Dr. Sarah Otto, professor in the UBC department of zoology, commented on a pre-print study which reported at least 70 to 80 per cent of youth in Greater Vancouver and the Fraser Valley have been infected with COVID-19.
Global News
Why the allure of natural gas is distracting Canada from a sustainable energy future
UBC political science postdoctoral fellow Dr. Amy Janzwood co-authored an article about how the fossil fuel industry is using “bridge fuel narratives” in Canada when discussing natural gas as a part of low-carbon energy transition.
The Conversation via The Narwhal
48 Canadian poetry collections to watch for in fall 2022
UBC school of creative writing lecturer Sheryda Warrener’s new poetry collection Test Piece was mentioned in a list of Canadian poetry collections to watch for in fall 2022.
CBC
Vancouver's first Black library: A place of refuge, at last
UBC student Maya Preshyon was interviewed about spearheading an initiative to create a Black library where she hopes people will feel comfortable and learn.
Vancouver Sun
Universities are monitoring the monkeypox threat as the fall session gets underway
Director of student health services Lauren Mathany commented on UBC’s work to ensure the safety and security of students and staff from monkeypox this fall.
University Affairs, CTV