UBC In The News
Don’t blame schools for high COVID-19 rates among B.C. youth, provincial health officer says
Media quoted a pre-print study co-authored by UBC researchers which reported at least 70 to 80 per cent of youth in Greater Vancouver and the Fraser Valley have been infected with COVID-19.
Canadian Press via The Globe and Mail, Glacier Media via Burnaby Now, North Shore News,Squamish Chief, Kelowna Daily Courier, Dawson Creek MirrorAlaska Highway News, Waterloo Region Record
Majority of Canadians have now caught COVID — so what does that mean for the future?
UBC and B.C. Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (BCCDC) research was quoted which found found almost half the population have previously had COVID as of April.
CBC, Radio-Canada
The case for 'sad love': Canadian philosopher crafts new model of romance
Dr. Carrie Jenkins, a professor in the UBC department of philosophy, discussed her new book Sad Love and the downside of striving for happiness in love.
CBC
Want better sex? Start by learning your desire style
Research by Dr. Rosemary Basson, clinical professor in the UBC department of psychiatry, about the sexual response cycle was quoted.
Mashable
Here's why Indian students are coming to B.C. — and Canada — by the thousands
UBC history associate professor Dr. Henry Yu commented on the rise in student permit applications from India to Canada.
CBC via Radio-Canada
Prostate cancer awareness month: Get checked early, B.C. Ironman says
Dr. Martin Gleave, professor in the UBC department of urologic sciences, echoed calls for men to get tested for prostate cancer early, saying it only requires a simple, cheap blood test.
Vancouver Sun
Ukraine’s military gains threaten Putin’s propaganda grip: ‘The bubble is bursting’
Dr. Lisa Sundstrom, professor in the UBC department of political science, commented on whether internal criticisms of the situation in Ukraine will make much of an impact on the Russian public.
Global News
Is BC salmon becoming a luxury?
Dr. William Cheung, a professor in the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, discussed the effects of climate change and heat waves on salmon and seafood.
CTV
UBCIC wants King Charles III to renounce Doctrine of Discovery
UBC educational studies professor Dr. Handel Kashope Wright commented on people from British-colonized countries having mixed feelings about Queen Elizabeth II’s death.
CityNews