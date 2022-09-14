UBC In The News
Sep 10: Our Summer in the Field special
Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries adjunct professor Alyssa Gehman discussed her work surveying sea star populations along the coast to investigate what might be behind a mysterious wasting disease affecting the animal.
CBC Quirks and Quarks (1:27 mark)
UBC researcher rides bicycle around Vancouver to study how city affects bats
Julia Craig, a graduate student in the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, discussed her research riding her bike around Vancouver mapping the location of different species of bats.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Researchers in Kelowna trying to find climate-change-resilient kokanee salmon
Dr. Scott Hinch, professor in the UBC department of forest and conservation sciences, and Dr. Michael Russello, professor in the UBCO department of biology, discussed a collaborative project which aims to identify the hardiest kokanee for future hatchery stocks.
Castanet
Just how bad will Pierre Poilievre be for the climate?
Political science professor Kathy Harrison commented on Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre’s potential impact on climate policy.
Ricochet
Mother and calf doing well: maternity unit gives Canada’s caribou a boost
Dr. Rob Serrouya, adjunct professor in UBCO department of biology, discussed penning, saying while it is an effective bridging measure, habitat loss is the biggest driver of the decline of caribou herds.
The Guardian
B.C. care homes need cultural shift from 'default' use of antipsychotics, seniors' advocate says
Dr. Rita McCracken, professor in the departments of family practice andpharmacology and therapeutics, commented on alternatives to antipsychotics for dementia behaviours.
CBC
Your questions about the Queen's funeral answered
English language and literature lecturer Sarika Bose commented on the likelihood of a delay in the public release of the cause of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
CBC
Alberta government to intervene in constitutional challenge against federal plastics ban
UBCO engineering professor Dr. Mohammad Arjmand discussed the heath and environmental impacts of plastic.
Global News
Rate of COVID-19 vaccination among B.C. kids 'a concern' for health officials
UBCO nursing professor Dr. Marie Tarrant discussed ways to improve COVID-19 vaccination for children and the possible effects of returning to school and the lifting of mandates.
CTV News
What trainers get wrong about teaching dogs
Faculty of land and food systems professor Dr. Alexandra Protopopova commented on the ineffectiveness of aversive dog training.
Undark via Popular Science
We can steer politicians away from hyper-partisanship
Dr. Maxwell Cameron, professor in the department of political science and school of public policy and global affairs, discussed how to encourage moderate, balanced partisanship in politics.
The Globe and Mail (subscription)
It’s time for us as Canadians to have a conversation about ageism
UBC nursing adjunct professor Dan Levitt wrote about ageism and how it affects everyone.
Postmedia via Montreal Gazette, Ottawa Citizen
Harm reduction program at UBCO expands into Okanagan region
Lauren Airth, the UBCO harm reduction team (HaRT) lead and a doctoral student in the school of nursing, commented on a student-run program that provides free and confidential drug checking on campus launched by the team last fall.
