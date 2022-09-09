UBC In The News
Crabs could help replace lithium-ion batteries
Chemistry professor Dr. Mark MacLachlan commented on a study which found that crab-derived batteries may be a viable alternative to lithium-ion batteries.
Popular Mechanics
Muslim community in B.C. calls for concrete action to address Islamophobia
Neila Miled, anti-racism advisor at the faculty of medicine, discussed how greater representation is needed in the media to normalize the diversity of Canada’s Muslim community.
CBC
Death toll continues to rise in Pakistan amid catastrophic flooding
Clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem gave comments on how climate events across the globe apply to British Columbia.
CBC Early Edition
Queen Elizabeth II's legacy: British Columbians remember their Queen as one of them
English language and literature lecturer Sarika Bose discussed the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II.
Huffington Post, CTV via CJBK 1290, Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
NFT thefts soar in bear market, adding insult to injury for investors
Dr. Cristie Ford (Peter A. Allard School of Law) was quoted about being cautious in the NFT marketplace.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
BCGEU reaches tentative agreement with Victoria on an up-to-14-per-cent wage hike
Professor emeritus Dr. Mark Thompson (UBC Sauder School of Business) and Dr. Christopher McLeod (school of population and public health) discussed the BCGEU’s tentative agreement with the provincial government.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Bank of Canada hikes interest rate
Professors from UBC Sauder School of Business, Dr. Thomas Davidoff and Dr. Tsur Somerville, noted the effects of interest rate hikes.
City News
B.C. needs to invest in primary care to stem the bleeding of family doctors from rural areas
Family practice professor Dr. Rita McCracken commented on the need to modernize B.C.’s primary care system.
Canadian Press via InfoTel (Kamloops)