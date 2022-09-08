UBC In The News
Experimental insulin-in-a-pill shows promise in rat study
UBC land and food systems professor Dr. Anubhav Pratap-Singh and PhD candidate Yigong Guo are developing oral insulin tablets that can replace daily insulin injections.
KXLY
B.C. research suggests weight-loss programs are worth the money
New UBCO research led by psychology professor Dr. Lesley Lutes found that people looking to improve their health benefit from the help of professionals.
Glacier Media via New Westminster Record, Coast Reporter, Delta Optimist, Richmond News, North Shore News, Powell River Peak, Squamish Chief, Pique Newsmagazine
How animals survive in a savanna full of predators
Zoology professor Dr. Kaitlyn Gaynor said understanding complexity in prey animals’ behaviour may be critical for their conservation.
Smithsonian Magazine
Pets we call our 'fur babies' offer us more than just companionship
Psychology professor emeritus Dr. Stanley Coren said humans have been systematically selecting dogs who are, for the most part, very sociable.
CBC
B.C.’s largest public-sector union negotiates double-digit wage hike
Dr. Christopher McLeod (school of population and public health) commented on BCGEU’s tentative agreement with the provincial government.
Globe and Mail
As Artemis eyes the moon, we ask: What drives humans to explore?
Anthropology professor Dr. Wade Davis explained why exploration fosters the connections between cultures.
Toronto Star via Welland Tribune
Back to school, back to sleep, says UBC expert
Nursing professor emeritus Dr. Wendy Hall said as kids head back to the classroom, parents can ensure the transition is a lot smoother by ensuring young ones go to bed at the same time each night.
City News (Vancouver)
B.C. is working on a new physician compensation model. What are doctors saying?
Family practice professor Dr. Rita McCracken discussed the current physician compensation model and what’s being developed.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Castanet, Prince George Citizen, Times Colonist, North Shore News, Squamish Chief
Airborne sea lion jumps into B.C. boat to evade killer whales
Dr. Andrew Trites (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; Marine Mammal Research Unit) commented on a sea lion launching itself out of the ocean onto a boat to avoid killer whales.
Glacier Media via Times Colonist, Tri-City News, Alaska Highway News, Richmond News, Prince George Citizen, Bowen Island Undercurrent, Delta Optimist, North Shore News
Join CBC's Ian Hanomansing at UBC's Homecoming weekend
UBC is launching its fundraising campaign, Think Forward, this weekend at its Homecoming event.
CBC
Parents emotional, students excited at UBCO’s student move-in day
UBCO hosted its annual student move-in day last Sunday and welcomed a record-number of students to campus.
Global