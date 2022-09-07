UBC In The News
We’re heading to the Moon and maybe Mars. So who owns them?
Physics and astronomy Dr. Aaron Boley discussed who owns the Moon and Mars.
CKNW Weekend Mornings with Raji Sohal
Nearly one million Canadians projected to have dementia by 2030, new report says
Medicine vice dean of education and clinical professor Dr. Roger Wong commented on a new report from the Alzheimer Society of Canada, which projected that nearly one million people in Canada are expected to have dementia by 2030.
Globe and Mail
B.C. needs to invest in primary care to stem the bleeding of family doctors from rural areas
Family practice professor Dr. Rita McCracken said new physicians are shunning family practice, while established doctors are abandoning it because of the way primary health care is delivered.
Canadian Press via National Observer, MSN
B.C. applauds Health Canada's approval of new vaccine targeting Omicron: 'COVID is not going away'
Infectious diseases clinical professor Dr. Horacio Bach commented on Health Canada’s approval of new vaccine targeting Omicron.
Vancouver Sun
B.C. hospital employees, province reach tentative agreement
Professor emeritus Dr. Mark Thompson (UBC Sauder School of Business) and Dr. Christopher McLeod (school of population and public health) discussed the significance of the first of several large public-sector unions to reach an agreement.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, oCanada.com
Liz Truss becomes U.K. prime minister
Political science professor Dr. Kurt Hübner (Institute for European Studies) gave comments on Liz Truss becoming U.K. prime minister.
CTV
Cannabis users are just as motivated as everyone else, study shows
UBCO psychology professor Dr. Zach Walsh commented on a study which looked at how regular cannabis users are just as motivated and capable of having feelings of pleasure or reward.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Delta Optimist
Group has close encounter with shore-skimming orca pod in B.C.
Dr. Andrew Trites (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; Marine Mammal Research Unit) discussed the sighting of a pod of orcas close to Quadra Island.
Glacier Media via Powell River Peak
Grand opening of Vancouver's first Black library
The Vancouver Black Library just opened. It was founded by UBC student Maya Preshyon and serves as a community hub for people of colour.
CBC Vancouver, City News (Vancouver)
Club offers support to first-generation university students in Vancouver
UBC students have launched a new club called First Generation Students Union to support first-generation university students.
CBC Vancouver, CBC (digital)
Getting to UBC a three-decade journey for Tla-o-qui-aht man
At 48 years old, Tattuuskulth Charlie is UBC’s oldest first-year student on the UBC campus this fall.
Postmedia via Times Colonist
Museum and Archives of Vernon want everyone to get involved with Cultural Days events
UBC Okanagan Partnership Recognition and Exploration Fund, UBC Okanagan Library’s Special Collections and Archives, and other community partners are collaborating to uncover the history of 2SLGBTQIA+ individuals and communities in the North Okanagan.
Castanet