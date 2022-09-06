UBC In The News

Urgent action on climate change needed to rebuild fish stocks in Canada and beyond, study suggests

A new study by Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries researchers, Dr. William Cheung and Dr. Juliano Palacios-Abrantes, found that global fish stocks can’t recover without strong actions to mitigate climate change and overfishing.
Jerusalem PostCTV via iHeartRadio

UBC researchers say insulin pill to treat diabetes is one step closer to reality

UBC land and food systems professor Dr. Anubhav Pratap-Singh and PhD candidate Yigong Guo are developing oral insulin tablets that can replace daily insulin injections.
CBC via Yahoo

Educators are reconsidering how they grade students after COVID-19 upended school life

Educational studies professor Dr. Jason Ellis noted how educators are changing how they are grading students.
Globe and Mail

Nature prescriptions

Clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem explained how nature prescription programs work.
CBC All in a Weekend

Group has close encounter with shore-skimming orca pod in B.C.

Dr. Andrew Trites (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; Marine Mammal Research Unit) said killer whales are comfortable hunting near shore at this time of year and people should aim to keep a distance.
Canadian Press via Globe and MailToronto StarWaterloo Region RecordSylvan Lake NewsTerrace Standard

These are the areas of Canada most prone to flooding

Forestry professor Dr. John Richardson noted areas of Canada which are prone to flooding.
CTV via Fresh Radio 100.5KTVZ

Labour forces: The new look of labour in B.C.'s COVID economy

Professor emeritus Dr. Mark Thompson (UBC Sauder School of Business) commented on how the pandemic and inflation have created a seismic shift in organized labour intensity in B.C.
Glacier Media via Business in VancouverTimes ColonistNorth Shore NewsNew Westminster Record

Here’s why Canadian-style multiculturalism probably isn’t possible in Europe

Sociology professor Dr. Aryan Karimi wrote about why multiculturalism works so well in Canada, but how it isn’t possible yet in Europe.
The Conversation

New Vancouver library focused on Black history opens its doors

The Vancouver Black Library, founded by UBC student Maya Preshyon, just opened its doors.
CBCGlobal via CFox