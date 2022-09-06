UBC In The News
Urgent action on climate change needed to rebuild fish stocks in Canada and beyond, study suggests
A new study by Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries researchers, Dr. William Cheung and Dr. Juliano Palacios-Abrantes, found that global fish stocks can’t recover without strong actions to mitigate climate change and overfishing.
Educators are reconsidering how they grade students after COVID-19 upended school life
Educational studies professor Dr. Jason Ellis noted how educators are changing how they are grading students.
Nature prescriptions
Clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem explained how nature prescription programs work.
Group has close encounter with shore-skimming orca pod in B.C.
Dr. Andrew Trites (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; Marine Mammal Research Unit) said killer whales are comfortable hunting near shore at this time of year and people should aim to keep a distance.
These are the areas of Canada most prone to flooding
Forestry professor Dr. John Richardson noted areas of Canada which are prone to flooding.
Labour forces: The new look of labour in B.C.'s COVID economy
Professor emeritus Dr. Mark Thompson (UBC Sauder School of Business) commented on how the pandemic and inflation have created a seismic shift in organized labour intensity in B.C.
Here’s why Canadian-style multiculturalism probably isn’t possible in Europe
Sociology professor Dr. Aryan Karimi wrote about why multiculturalism works so well in Canada, but how it isn’t possible yet in Europe.
