UBC experts on new Omicron-specific vaccine

Health Canada has approved a vaccine by Moderna that specifically targets the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. UBC experts are available to comment.
Dr. Horacio Bach (he/him)
Clinical Assistant Professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, Faculty of Medicine
Interview language(s): English, Spanish
- Infectious disease, immune system
Dr. Sarah (Sally) Otto
Professor, Department of Zoology
Interview language(s): English
- Mathematical models of pandemic growth, evolution, and the efficacy of public health measures