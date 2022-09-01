COVID researcher

UBC experts on new Omicron-specific vaccine

Sep 1, 2022

Health Canada has approved a vaccine by Moderna that specifically targets the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. Horacio Bach (he/him)
Clinical Assistant Professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, Faculty of Medicine
Cell: 604-727-9719
Email: hbach@mail.ubc.ca; horacio.bach@gmail.com
Interview language(s): English, Spanish

  • Infectious disease, immune system

Dr. Sarah (Sally) Otto
Professor, Department of Zoology
Email: otto@zoology.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Mathematical models of pandemic growth, evolution, and the efficacy of public health measures

