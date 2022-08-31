UBC In The News
B.C. researchers make insulin pill 'breakthrough’
UBC researchers led by land and food systems professor Dr. Anubhav Pratap-Singh have developed oral insulin tablets as a replacement for daily insulin injections.
The Sun (UK), Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Tri-City News, Delta Optimist, Dawson Creek Mirror, Castanet, Prince George Citizen, Richmond News, Powell River Peak, North Shore News, Pique Newsmagazine, Burnaby Now
Can robots be good therapists?
Computer science PhD student Paul Bucci discussed his research that looks into how robots can be used in therapy to help comfort humans.
The Source
B.C. to Hawaii: UBC students launching fully-autonomous sailboat on epic maiden voyage
An autonomous, solar-powered sailboat named Raye developed by team of UBC engineering students will set sail for Hawaii in September.
Black Press via Victoria News, Peace Arch News, 100 Mile Free Press, West Kelowna News, Oak Bay News, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadow News, Kelowna Capital News, Houston Today, Abbotsford News, Castlegar News, Haida Gwaii Observer
A TV anchor is ousted, and viewers ask: Was sexism to blame?
Sociology professor Dr. Sylvia Fuller commented on the dismissal of the veteran journalist, Lisa LaFlamme.
New York Times via Boston Globe
Back to school and COVID
Dr. Manish Sadarangani, pediatrics professor and director of UBC’s Vaccine Evaluation Center, was interviewed about what parents can expect as kids head back for another school year in a pandemic.
CBC Early Edition
Forests can’t adapt to climate change fast enough. So humans are trying to help
Forestry professor Dr. Sally Aitken said the climate is moving across the landscape much faster than the trees can keep up with them.
National Observer
More federal funding for health care may not solve issues, experts say
Economics professor Dr. Kevin Milligan gave comments on whether more federal funding will help solve issues in the health-care system.
Canadian Press via Vancouver is Awesome, Prince George Citizen, Pique Newsmagazine, Burnaby Now, Squamish Chief, Powell River Peak
Oldest freshman at the University of B.C. fights for his right to an education
At 48 years old, Tattuuskulth Charlie is UBC’s oldest first-year student on the UBC campus this fall.
CTV, Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province