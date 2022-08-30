UBC In The News

Artemis space mission to moon 'a stepping-stone' to Mars and beyond

Pharmaceutical sciences professor Dr. Corey Nislow is sending yeast and algae cultures into space through NASA’s Artemis 1 lunar mission, to study the effects of cosmic rays and near zero gravity on living organisms.
‘Not my choice.’ A TV anchor is ousted, and viewers ask: Was sexism to blame?

Sociology professor Dr. Sylvia Fuller commented on the dismissal of the veteran journalist, Lisa LaFlamme.
New York Times

After deadly fires and disastrous floods, a Canadian city moves to sue big oil

Political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison said a lawsuit by Vancouver against fossil-fuel companies would be significant given the industry’s importance in Canada.
New York Times via Seattle TimesStraits Times (subscription)

Staying healthy going to school

Clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem discussed how parents can safely send their children back to school.
CBC Vancouver (20:09 mark)

NASA's moon rocket launch postponed

Physics and astronomy professor Dr. Aaron Boley explained the significance of NASA Artemis 1 mission and why the launch was postponed.
Global

Risk of infection remains high as COVID wave peaks in B.C.

Evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto commented on COVID-19 case counts.
Times Colonist via Castanet