Artemis space mission to moon 'a stepping-stone' to Mars and beyond
Pharmaceutical sciences professor Dr. Corey Nislow is sending yeast and algae cultures into space through NASA’s Artemis 1 lunar mission, to study the effects of cosmic rays and near zero gravity on living organisms.
Global, Canadian Press via Windsor Star, Black Press via Victoria News, Hope Standard, Today in BC, West Kelowna News, Peace Arch News, Kelowna Capital News, Oak Bay News, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Surrey Now-Leader, Abbotsford News
‘Not my choice.’ A TV anchor is ousted, and viewers ask: Was sexism to blame?
Sociology professor Dr. Sylvia Fuller commented on the dismissal of the veteran journalist, Lisa LaFlamme.
New York Times
After deadly fires and disastrous floods, a Canadian city moves to sue big oil
Political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison said a lawsuit by Vancouver against fossil-fuel companies would be significant given the industry’s importance in Canada.
New York Times via Seattle Times, Straits Times (subscription)
Staying healthy going to school
Clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem discussed how parents can safely send their children back to school.
CBC Vancouver (20:09 mark)
NASA's moon rocket launch postponed
Physics and astronomy professor Dr. Aaron Boley explained the significance of NASA Artemis 1 mission and why the launch was postponed.
Global
Risk of infection remains high as COVID wave peaks in B.C.
Evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto commented on COVID-19 case counts.
Times Colonist via Castanet