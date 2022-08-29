UBC In The News
Grizzly bears are losing toes in traps more than you might think: UBCO
Research by UBCO wildlife ecology postdoctoral fellow Dr. Clayton Lamb found that bears were getting their toes amputated in traps.
My Prince George Now, Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Yeast experiments on Artemis 1 may help astronauts survive cosmic radiation in deep space
Pharmaceutical sciences professor Dr. Corey Nislow is sending yeast and algae cultures into space through NASA’s Artemis 1 lunar mission.
CBC via Yahoo, Canadian Press via Castanet, Calgary Herald, CKPG Today, RMOToday.com, CHVN 95.1FM, Toronto Star via St. Catharines Standard
New pet therapy program at B.C. Children's Hospital aims to help stressed-out health care workers
Media mentioned a study led by nursing professor Dr. Farinaz Havaei which showed the link between nurses’ poor mental health and poor quality of care in hospitals, long-term care homes and health centres.
Postmedia via MSN
How much death, illness and disruption from COVID-19 infections are we willing to live with?
Clinical professor Dr. Anita Ho (school of population and public health) said authorities must ensure public-health measures are necessary, proportionate to the urgency and severity of the situation and the least restrictive possible to maintain the public’s trust.
Globe and Mail
Beware the high-wire act of wire transfers, which carry unexpected risks
Dr. Werner Antweiler (UBC Sauder School of Business) commented on the reliability of wire transfer payments.
Canadian Press via Hamilton Spectator, Yahoo (Finance)
Risk of infection remains high as COVID wave peaks in B.C.
Evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto commented on COVID-19 case counts.
Times Colonist via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Looking for a better way to scare seals
Dr. Andrew Trites (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; Marine Mammal Research Unit) gave comments on the challenges of keeping seals away from endangered salmon.
Hakai Magazine
From 'Fifty Shades' to 'Riverdale': 8 movies and TV shows filmed on the UBC campus
Media featured UBC campus as one of the most filmed locations in the world.
CTV via Funny 1040AM
Judge grants man's request to move to Kamloops while awaiting word on murder retrial
Law lecturer Tamara Levyfound was mentioned about the UBC’s Innocence Project and the retrial of Gerald Bernard Klassen, who was convicted of murder in 1993.
Castanet