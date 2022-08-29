UBC In The News

Grizzly bears are losing toes in traps more than you might think: UBCO

Research by UBCO wildlife ecology postdoctoral fellow Dr. Clayton Lamb found that bears were getting their toes amputated in traps.
My Prince George Now, Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

Yeast experiments on Artemis 1 may help astronauts survive cosmic radiation in deep space

Pharmaceutical sciences professor Dr. Corey Nislow is sending yeast and algae cultures into space through NASA’s Artemis 1 lunar mission.
CBC via Yahoo, Canadian Press via CastanetCalgary HeraldCKPG TodayRMOToday.comCHVN 95.1FMToronto Star via St. Catharines Standard

New pet therapy program at B.C. Children's Hospital aims to help stressed-out health care workers

Media mentioned a study led by nursing professor Dr. Farinaz Havaei which showed the link between nurses’ poor mental health and poor quality of care in hospitals, long-term care homes and health centres.
Postmedia via MSN

How much death, illness and disruption from COVID-19 infections are we willing to live with?

Clinical professor Dr. Anita Ho (school of population and public health) said authorities must ensure public-health measures are necessary, proportionate to the urgency and severity of the situation and the least restrictive possible to maintain the public’s trust.
Globe and Mail

Beware the high-wire act of wire transfers, which carry unexpected risks

Dr. Werner Antweiler (UBC Sauder School of Business) commented on the reliability of wire transfer payments.
Canadian Press via Hamilton SpectatorYahoo (Finance)

Risk of infection remains high as COVID wave peaks in B.C.

Evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto commented on COVID-19 case counts.
Times Colonist via Vancouver SunThe Province

Looking for a better way to scare seals

Dr. Andrew Trites (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; Marine Mammal Research Unit) gave comments on the challenges of keeping seals away from endangered salmon.
Hakai Magazine

From 'Fifty Shades' to 'Riverdale': 8 movies and TV shows filmed on the UBC campus

Media featured UBC campus as one of the most filmed locations in the world.
CTV via Funny 1040AM

Judge grants man's request to move to Kamloops while awaiting word on murder retrial

Law lecturer Tamara Levyfound was mentioned about the UBC’s Innocence Project and the retrial of Gerald Bernard Klassen, who was convicted of murder in 1993.
Castanet