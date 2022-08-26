UBC In The News

UBC Okanagan researcher urging fur trap changes as grizzlies keep losing toes

UBCO wildlife ecology postdoctoral fellow Dr. Clayton Lamb discussed his research which found that fur trapping practices need to change before more bears lose toes.
Earth.comCastanet, Black Press via Abbotsford NewsLake Cowichan GazetteOak Bay NewsHouston TodayToday in BCMaple Ridge-Pitt Meadows NewsPeace Arch NewsLangley Advance TimesWest Kelowna NewsSurrey Now-LeaderHaida Gwaii ObserverVictoria News

UBC researchers prepare for return to the moon with NASA-led Artemis program

Pharmaceutical sciences professor Dr. Corey Nislow is sending yeast and algae cultures into space through NASA’s Artemis 1 lunar mission. Physics and astronomy professor Dr. Aaron Boley also commented on the significance of this lunar mission.
City News

B.C. announces $118 million for family doctors to cover overhead costs

Family practice professor Dr. Rita McCracken commented on B.C. government’s $118 million short-term emergency funding for family doctors.
CBC via YahooCTV, Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province, Black Press via Victoria NewsVernon Morning StarNorthern SentinelPeace Arch NewsSurrey Now-LeaderToday in BCLangley Advance TimesMaple Ridge-Pitt Meadows NewsWest Kelowna NewsKelowna Capital NewsCastlegar NewsAbbotsford News

Germ-fighting robots in Fraser Health get more help killing hospital bacteria and viruses

Infectious diseases clinical professor Dr. Horacio Bach said UV light is a highly effective disinfectant that leaves no residue compared to other chemicals.
CBC

Is your money at risk with a wire transfer? Here's what you need to know

Dr. Werner Antweiler (UBC Sauder School of Business) commented on the reliability of wire transfer payments.
Canadian Press via GlobalQ107

With school around the corner, should kids wait for an Omicron-specific vaccine?

Pediatrics professor Dr. Ran Goldman said children who are eligible should get vaccinated now rather than later.
CTV