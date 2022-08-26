UBC In The News
UBC Okanagan researcher urging fur trap changes as grizzlies keep losing toes
UBCO wildlife ecology postdoctoral fellow Dr. Clayton Lamb discussed his research which found that fur trapping practices need to change before more bears lose toes.
Earth.com, Castanet, Black Press via Abbotsford News, Lake Cowichan Gazette, Oak Bay News, Houston Today, Today in BC, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Peace Arch News, Langley Advance Times, West Kelowna News, Surrey Now-Leader, Haida Gwaii Observer, Victoria News
UBC researchers prepare for return to the moon with NASA-led Artemis program
Pharmaceutical sciences professor Dr. Corey Nislow is sending yeast and algae cultures into space through NASA’s Artemis 1 lunar mission. Physics and astronomy professor Dr. Aaron Boley also commented on the significance of this lunar mission.
City News
B.C. announces $118 million for family doctors to cover overhead costs
Family practice professor Dr. Rita McCracken commented on B.C. government’s $118 million short-term emergency funding for family doctors.
CBC via Yahoo, CTV, Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Black Press via Victoria News, Vernon Morning Star, Northern Sentinel, Peace Arch News, Surrey Now-Leader, Today in BC, Langley Advance Times, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, West Kelowna News, Kelowna Capital News, Castlegar News, Abbotsford News
Germ-fighting robots in Fraser Health get more help killing hospital bacteria and viruses
Infectious diseases clinical professor Dr. Horacio Bach said UV light is a highly effective disinfectant that leaves no residue compared to other chemicals.
CBC
With school around the corner, should kids wait for an Omicron-specific vaccine?
Pediatrics professor Dr. Ran Goldman said children who are eligible should get vaccinated now rather than later.
CTV