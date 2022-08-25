UBC In The News
New non-polluting plastics developed in Canada
UBC researchers have come up with two ideas to reduce plastic waste — compostable bioplastics and a self-repairing coating, which prolongs the shelf life of products. Engineering professors Dr. Mark Martinez and Dr. Savvas Hatzikiriakos, and chemistry professor Dr. Laurel Schafer were quoted.
Forbes (Mexico)
New pet therapy program at B.C. Children's Hospital aims to help stressed-out health care workers
Media mentioned a study led by nursing professor Dr. Farinaz Havaei which showed the link between nurses’ poor mental health and poor quality of care in hospitals, long-term care homes and health centres.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
For frogs, bigger brains mean worse camouflage
Zoology professor Dr. Judith Mank commented on a study that looked into the relationship between frog’s brain size and camouflage, and how predation pressure influenced both.
The Scientist
China’s youth unemployment nearly 20 per cent
UBCO political science professor Dr. Manfred Elfstrom said that high youth unemployment rate in China is of great concern to the Chinese government.
Voice of America
Harbour Air just made a momentous step towards electrifying its entire fleet
Clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem discussed how hydrogen fuel use is one of many solutions for Canada to meet its climate goals.
CBC Early Edition
Bargaining talks to resume between BCGEU and government
Professor emeritus Dr. Mark Thompson (UBC Sauder School of Business) and professor Dr. Christopher McLeod (school of population and public health) explained how they think the bargaining talks between the B.C. General Employees Union and the B.C. government will turn out.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Heat warning issued for Howe Sound
Clinical professor Dr. Michael Schwandt (school of population and public health) recommended that athletes avoid physical exertion during the hottest part of the day.
Squamish Chief
Canada’s largest residential Passive House is at UBC and tenants just moved in
Residents of UBC Vancouver’s first residential Passive House, called Evolve, have just moved in. Evolve is also part of school of architecture and landscape architecture professor Dr. Adam Rysanek’s research that will study the lifecycle performance of Passive Homes.
Vancouver is Awesome
‘An exciting chance to fight back’: Political scientist Geoffrey Sigalet on the new Centre for Constitutional Law and Legal Studies at UBC
UBCO political science professor Dr. Geoffrey Sigalet discussed the launch of a new Centre for Constitutional Law and Legal Studies.
The Hub