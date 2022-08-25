Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on Artemis I lunar mission Media Advisories

UBC experts are available to comment on the Artemis I mission and future lunar missions.

Dr. Aaron Boley

Associate Professor, Department of Physics and Astronomy and Canada Research Chair in Planetary Astronomy

Email: acboley@phas.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Space exploration, space sustainability, physics of spaceflight

Hamid Kian Gaikani

PhD candidate, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences

Cell: 778-323-3632

Email: h.gaikani@gmail.com

Interview language(s): English, Farsi

Member of team sending biological experiment into space onboard Artemis 1

Investigating unique proteins conferring resistance to environmental stresses upon extremophile organisms

Dr. Jaymie Matthews

Professor, Department of Physics and Astronomy

Email: matthews@astro.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Physics of spaceflight and lunar landings, science on the moon, orbital logistics, rocket engineering, humans and effects on the moon

*Unavailable August 26 all day; August 28 before 2:00 p.m.

Anya Jacksteit

MSc student, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences

Email: ajacksteit@eoas.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Moonquakes, lunar structure and geophysics, science on the moon

*Unavailable August 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Francis Rossmann

MSc student, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences

Email: frossmann@eoas.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

NASA missions and geophysical data analysis

*Unavailable August 25, 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and August 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.