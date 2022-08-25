UBC experts on Artemis I lunar mission

UBC experts are available to comment on the Artemis I mission and future lunar missions.
Dr. Aaron Boley
Associate Professor, Department of Physics and Astronomy and Canada Research Chair in Planetary Astronomy
Email: acboley@phas.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Space exploration, space sustainability, physics of spaceflight
Hamid Kian Gaikani
PhD candidate, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences
Cell: 778-323-3632
Email: h.gaikani@gmail.com
Interview language(s): English, Farsi
- Member of team sending biological experiment into space onboard Artemis 1
- Investigating unique proteins conferring resistance to environmental stresses upon extremophile organisms
Dr. Jaymie Matthews
Professor, Department of Physics and Astronomy
Email: matthews@astro.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Physics of spaceflight and lunar landings, science on the moon, orbital logistics, rocket engineering, humans and effects on the moon
*Unavailable August 26 all day; August 28 before 2:00 p.m.
Anya Jacksteit
MSc student, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences
Email: ajacksteit@eoas.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Moonquakes, lunar structure and geophysics, science on the moon
*Unavailable August 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Francis Rossmann
MSc student, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences
Email: frossmann@eoas.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- NASA missions and geophysical data analysis
*Unavailable August 25, 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and August 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.