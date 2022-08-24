UBC In The News
UBC student initiative set to recycle nearly 50,000 gloves
Zoology PhD student Melody Salehzadeh is leading a project to combat plastic waste and recycle 50,000 gloves.
India Education Diary
UBC team deploys pollution-sniffing mobile lab
A team of UBC researchers have developed a mobile lab to measure concentrations of air pollutants across the city. Mechanical engineering professor Dr. Naomi Zimmerman and atmospheric sciences PhD student Davi de Ferreyro Monticelli were quoted.
India Education Diary
B.C. passes 4,000 COVID-19-related deaths as hospitalizations dip slightly
A new UBC study led by medicine professor Dr. Sriram Subramaniam identified a key vulnerability across all COVID-19 variants that could lead to a new generation of universally effective antibody treatments.
CBC via Yahoo, Canadian Press via Penticton Herald
UBC students build autonomous sailboat to cross the Pacific Ocean
UBC engineering students have built an autonomous, solar-powered sailboat which is set to sail for Hawaii this month.
CBC Vancouver (video)
Blast-off! UBC researchers to send yeast into space on a NASA moon rocket
Pharmaceutical sciences professor Dr. Corey Nislow is sending yeast and algae cultures into space through NASA’s Artemis 1 lunar mission, to study the effects of cosmic rays and near zero gravity on living organisms.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
The science of sticky: Making bandages stay on longer with ultrasound waves
A new study co-authored by UBC medicine researchers found that the stickiness of adhesive bandages can be manipulated with ultrasound waves.
CTV
Stigma against psychedelics could fade with decriminalization in B.C., experts say
UBCO psychology Dr. Zach Walsh discussed why decriminalizing some hard drugs in B.C. can reduce stigma around psychedelic substances that have medicinal value.
Canadian Press via CTV, Vancouver Sun, CP24, Prince George Now, CHEK
The ‘crying CEO’ and Lisa LaFlamme’s ouster offer managers a lesson on layoffs
Dr. Sandra Robinson (UBC Sauder School of Business) discussed two public lessons for managers in how not to let someone go.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
How mosquitoes smell their human targets
Zoology professor Dr. Ben Matthews explained why mosquitoes are attracted to some people more than others.
Global, CHQR 770, Vancouver is Awesome
Starlink satellite train leaves B.C. residents awestruck
Physics and astronomy professor Dr. Aaron Boley gave comments on the sightings of the Starlink satellite train.
Glacier Media via Times Colonist, Burnaby Now, North Shore News
A humpback whale of a Squamish tale
Dr. Andrew Trites (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; Marine Mammal Research Unit) commented on the sighting of a humpback whale in Howe Sound.
Glacier Media via Castanet, Squamish Chief, Pique Newsmagazine
There is an urgent need to prevent the lifelong damage caused by adverse childhood experiences
Psychology professor emeritus Dr. Wolfgang Linden and professor Dr. Joelle LeMoult wrote about using psychotherapy to minimize the consequences of adverse childhoods.
The Conversation via Winnipeg Free Press
UBC project to aid mineral exploration in Prince George region
UBC’s Mineral Deposit Research Unit will use existing data to help identify new mineral exploration target areas in Central and Northern B.C.
Prince George Citizen