UBC In The News
Pandemic-fuelled poor behaviour has some businesses wondering if the customer is always right
The Globe and Mail mentioned a study led by UBC and the Canadian Mental Health Association which found that feelings of empathy have eroded over the course of the pandemic.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
'Weak spot' in virus responsible for COVID-19 could open door to new treatments: UBC researchers
A study led by medicine professor Dr. Sriram Subramaniam has identified a key vulnerability across all COVID-19 variants that could lead to a new generation of universally effective antibody treatments.
Canadian Press via Prince George Now, New Westminster Record
Artificial intelligence could make our food safer — but at what cost?
A study led by land and food systems professor Dr. Rickey Yada looked into how artificial intelligence can help make our food supply safer.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Burnaby Now, Alaska Highway News, Bowen Island Undercurrent, Coast Reporter, Dawson Creek Mirror, Delta Optimist, North Shore News, Pique Newsmagazine, Powell River Peak, Squamish Chief, Tri-City News
Urban heating a climate change challenge
Forestry professor Dr. Melissa McHale will be studying the impact of heatwaves and climate change in the Okanagan to understand how the region will need to rethink about planting more vegetation in Valley cities and giving trees space to grow.
Kelowna Daily Courier
B.C. salmon, shellfish may soon become luxury of the rich, experts warn
Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries researchers Dr. William Cheung, Dr. Andrea Reid and Dr. Chris Harley discussed the future of B.C. salmon and shellfish stocks.
Global via The Edge 102.1
Expert says Canada can expect a spike in COVID-19 variants cases during fall and winter
Clinical professor Dr. Horacio Bach explained why vaccines are less effective in preventing one from contracting the COVID-19 omicron variants, but still can prevent one from being admitted to the hospital for serious symptoms.
Global
COVID-19 pandemic is still ‘raging,’ experts say. How to stay safe heading into fall
Clinical professor Dr. Horacio Bach said Canada could expect an increase in cases during fall and winter due to COVID-19 variants.
Global
Lawns gone wild: How being lawnmower lazy boosts biodiversity
Forestry professor Dr. Terry Sunderland gave comments on the benefits of mowing the lawn less frequently.
Glacier Media via North Shore News, Delta Optimist
UBC Indigenous Strategic Plan funding sees student projects get off the ground
Student recipients of the Indigenous Strategic Initiatives Fund can now start implementing their proposed Indigenous-focused, student-led projects with the backing of university funding.
India Education Diary
Inside UBC’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre
Maclean’s called the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre building a well-designed and thoughtful structure that also provides respite for survivors and loved ones.
Maclean’s