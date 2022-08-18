UBC In The News
Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health
A new UBC kinesiology study highlights that help-seeking behaviours in professional men’s ice-hockey is heavily impacted by cultural and systemic factors. Stories quoted Katie Crawford, who conducted the study as part of her master’s degree in kinesiology.
CBC via Yahoo (Sports), ICI Radio-Canada, Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, MSN
Does COVID have a weak spot? Researchers say they’ve found one that could lead to a universal treatment
Medicine professor Dr. Sriram Subramaniam spoke about new UBC research identifying a key vulnerability across all COVID-19 variants that could lead to a new generation of universally effective antibody treatments.
CTV, Toronto Star via Hamilton Spectator, Postmedia via Times Colonist, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Canoe, Toronto Sun
Bidding wars, cutthroat viewings and onerous applications: Stories of Canada’s red-hot rental market
Professor emeritus Dr. Penny Gurstein (school of community and regional planning) said community land trusts could be one solution to cool down the rental market.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Asian language speakers growing in B.C., latest census data shows
Cantonese language instructor Raymond Pai gave comments on the increased numbers of Cantonese speakers in Canada.
CBC
Mandarin, Punjabi and Cantonese most common languages in B.C. after English: StatCan
Language and literacy education professor Dr. Guofang Li, critical race and ethnic studies professor Dr. John Paul Catungal and Punjabi language instructor Gurinder Mann commented on the latest StatCan census data about the most commonly spoken languages in B.C. households, after English.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
COVID-19 vaccine and young children
Pediatrics professor Dr. Ran Goldman answered questions from parents looking for more information before vaccinating their children against COVID-19.
CFAX 1040 (9:29 mark)
World’s top physicists discuss time travel, the multiverse at Vancouver quantum gravity conference
Physics and astronomy professor Dr. Philip Stamp discussed the Quantum Gravity Conference which is happening this week in Vancouver.
CBC North by Northwest (11:36 mark), CBC, CTV