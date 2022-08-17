UBC In The News
What it takes to keep America beautiful
A 2019 UBC forestry study found that there was greater diversity and abundance of birds, mammals, amphibians and reptiles on lands managed by Indigenous communities than on other parks and wildlife reserves.
National Geographic
Rugby gold medalist Ellia Green makes history as first Olympian to come out as a trans man
A study co-led by UBC researchers shows that while about 30 per cent of women think trans women have an unfair advantage, they overwhelmingly don’t support banning trans athletes from rugby.
Associated Press via NBC News
Why are mosquitoes attracted to some people and not others?
Zoology professor Dr. Ben Matthews discussed his new research which found that Aedes aegypti are more attracted to human odour than to other mammals.
CKNW The Jill Bennett Show (25:16 mark)
Calls grow for Ottawa to support B.C. journalist on Hong Kong's 'wanted' list
Political science professor Dr. Yves Tiberghien commented on the Hong Kong government security bureau accusation that Victor Ho, a former editor-in-chief of the Sing Tao Daily, subverted state power.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Wildfires are getting more extreme. Did we get too good at putting them out?
Forestry postdoctoral fellow Dr. Kira Hoffman noted how suppressing fires instead of practising Indigenous cultural burning results in larger fire events.
Toronto Star via Niagara Falls Review
Three Mile Island, Chernobyl, Fukushima: And now Zaporizhzhia?
Dr. M.V. Ramana, a physicist at the school of public policy and global affairs, wrote about the potential fallout if a nuclear accident happened at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.
Down to Earth
Finding a theory of everything: Top physicists gather in Vancouver to discuss quantum mechanics and general relativity
The Quantum Gravity Conference is happening today in Vancouver. Dr. Philip Stamp, a physics and astronomy professor and the chair of the conference, was quoted.
Globe and Mail