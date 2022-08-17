Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on heat waves and extreme heat Media Advisories

UBC experts are available to comment on the health effects of heat waves and extreme weather as B.C. experiences another heat wave.

Dr. Younes Alila

Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management

Email: younes.alila@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Climate and land use change effects on floods and landslides

Logging and forest practice effects on floods and landslides

Dr. Jennifer Baumbusch (she/her)

Professor, School of Nursing

Email: jennifer.baumbusch@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Protecting seniors and other vulnerable people from extreme heat

Dr. Chris Carlsten

Professor and Head of Respiratory Medicine, Department of Medicine

Tel: 604-839-1561

Email: christopher.carlsten@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Respiratory problems, health effects of heat waves, climate change

Wrote op-ed on climate adaptation measures to cool our cities

Dr. William Cheung

Professor and Director, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries

Email: w.cheung@oceans.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Cantonese

Warming seas

Effects of extreme heat on marine life

Impacts of climate change on marine ecosystems and dependent human communities

Climate solutions for the ocean and fisheries

Biodiversity

Dr. Kelsey Copes-Gerbitz (she/her)

Postdoctoral researcher, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences

Tel: 604-363-9863

Email: kelsey.copes-gerbitz@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Proactive wildfire management

Coexisting with wildfires

Sharing responsibility for wildfire management

Community wildfire resilience

Historical fires and Indigenous fire stewardship

Dr. Christopher Harley

Professor, Department of Zoology

Email: harley@zoology.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Effects of extreme heat on marine life including marine invertebrates

Marine heat waves

Climate change

Ecology

Biodiversity

Dr. Sarah Henderson

Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Email: sarah.henderson@bccdc.ca

Tel: 604-910-9144

Interview language(s): English

Public health impacts of extreme hot weather

Risk factors and protective strategies

Dr. Melissa McHale

Associate Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management

Email: melissa.mchale@ubc.ca

Tel: 604–827–3150

Interview language(s): English

Urban heating and urban heat mitigation, urban ecology, sustainability and carbon cycle

Wrote op-ed on climate adaptation measures to cool our cities

Dr. Kh Md Nahiduzzaman

Visiting Professor, School of Engineering (Okanagan campus)

E-mail: Kh.Nahiduzzaman@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Flood non-structural mitigation, flood resilience and inclusive governance

Dr. Lorien Nesbitt (she/her)

Assistant Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management

Phone: 604–822–3482

Email: lorien.nesbitt@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Extreme heat events

Urban green space inequities

Urban forestry and social-ecological urban systems, with an emphasis on environmental justice, human health, well-being and climate change

Wrote op-ed on climate adaptation measures to cool our cities

Dr. John Richardson

Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences

Email: john.richardson@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Effects of flooding and water supplies on streams and lakes, water quality and debris torrents

Effects of droughts on natural ecosystems

Impacts of excess water on slopes and floods

Urban impacts of drainage patterns and loss of natural stream networks in many parts of the Lower Mainland

Christopher Rodell

Member, Weather Forecast Research Team, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences

Email: bluesky@eoas.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Wildfire smoke forecasting, wildfire growth modelling, wildfire weather forecasting, air pollution and air quality

Dr. Adam Rysanek

Assistant Professor, School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture

Email: arysanek@sala.ubc.ca

Tel: 236-992-3371

Interview language(s): English

Heat and heat stress indoors and how to alleviate it

Effect of climate change on indoor temperatures, natural ventilation

Cooling technologies and alternative cooling technologies

Wrote op-ed on passive building design and related climate adaptation measures to cool our cities

Alexa Tanner

PhD student, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability

Email: alexa.tanner@ires.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English