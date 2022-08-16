UBC In The News
Olympic champion Ellia Green finds liberation in transition
A study co-led by UBC researchers shows that while about 30 per cent of women think trans women have an unfair advantage, they overwhelmingly don’t support banning trans athletes from rugby.
Associated Press via San Francisco Chronicle, KIRO7, Toronto Star, CTV, Terrace Standard, Trail Times
UBC student leading a project that recycles single-use gloves to combat plastic waste
Zoology PhD student Melody Salehzadeh discussed her project to combat plastic waste and recycle 50,000 gloves.
CBC On the Coast
Is Canada's health-care system in crisis?
Nursing professor and director Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc discussed why Canada has been facing shortages of nurses.
CBC Cross Country Checkup (1:00:30 mark)
Wildfire effects on ecosystems
Forestry postdoctoral fellow Dr. Kelsey Copes-Gerbitz discussed the rise of heat events in B.C. and its effect on ecosystems.
CTV
B.C. wildfire near Okanagan grows, more than 500 properties under evacuation order
Land and food systems professor Dr. Juli Carrillo discussed the impact of wildfires on the quality of insect host plants.
Canadian Press via Globe and Mail
Wildfires are getting more extreme. Did we get too good at putting them out?
Forestry postdoctoral fellow Dr. Kira Hoffman discussed how suppressing fires instead of practising Indigenous cultural burning results in larger fire events.
Toronto Star
The promise and potential of greener supply chains
Research associate Dr. Jane Lister (UBC Sauder School of Business) said that focusing on offsets affects the overall feasibility of achieving the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver
Where's the cheapest — and most expensive — gas in the Tri-Cities right now?
Dr. Werner Antweiler (UBC Sauder School of Business) was quoted about the future of gas prices.
Tri-City News
More than Missing Middle needed to address housing affordability in Victoria
Dr. Thomas Davidoff (UBC Sauder School of Business) commented on Victoria’s proposed Missing Middle Housing Initiative.
Capital Daily
What’s causing rising food costs?
Land and food systems professor Dr. Richard Barichello said food prices are being heavily impacted by the unique circumstances of global food supply chains, such as climate change effects, politics and logistical issues due to the pandemic.
Financial Pipeline
UBC funding to go towards regreening Downtown Eastside
Pablo Akira Beimler, a co-senior project manager of UBC Climate Emergency, discussed how a student-led project hopes to regreen the DTES with support from Indigenous Strategic Plan funding.
Global
Scientists chase 'holy grail' of physics at Vancouver conference
Physics and astronomy professor Dr. Philip Stamp discussed why the theory of quantum gravity will be the subject of the inaugural Quantum Gravity Conference happening in Vancouver.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, OCanada.com
Artists in prison share works in Locked Up, at Gallery Gachet to August 19
Hundreds of pieces of artwork created by individuals incarcerated in federal prisons are now part of an ongoing exhibit in the DTES. Project leads, UBC nursing professor Dr. Helen Brown and interdisciplinary studies PhD candidate Kelsey Timler, were mentioned.
Create a Stir